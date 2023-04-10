LAWRENCEVILLE — Thorpe Musci pitched a six-inning no-hitter Monday as Parkview defeated Archer 11-0, improving to 19-5 overall and 10-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball.
Musci struck out nine in his outing.
Parkview was led at the plate by Cade Brown (3-for-4, home run, double, four RBIs), Landon Stripling (2-for-4, triple, double), Ali Banks (2-for-4, RBI) and Ethan Finch (1-for-3, double).
BASEBALL
Buford 3, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Nate Taylor struck out a season-high 13 Monday in Buford’s 3-0 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.
Taylor (5-2) allowed five hits and walked one, but didn’t allow a Collins Hill baserunner past second base.
Buford (13-12, 8-4) got two runs in the third inning on a two-out Collins Hill error, and tacked on one run in the fifth when a double from Ayden Lockett (1-for-3, stolen base) drove home Tyler Dushane.
Cannon Goldin (1-for-4, double, run), Taylor (1-for-2, two walks) and Brandon Taliaferro (1-for-3, walk) were the Wolves’ other offensive contributors.
Jake Rutkowski (2-for-3), Vahn Lackey (1-for-3), Aiden Wakefield (1-for-3) and Ethan Moore (1-for-2) led the Collins Hill hitters.
Collins Hill's Greg Gonzalez pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up two unearned runs on one hit, pitching around seven walks. Teammate Noah Alvarado pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and giving up two hits.
Dacula 10, Central 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula rolled to a 10-0 victory in five innings over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Jared Glenn struck out eight over four innings before A.J. Weiss struck out two in one inning for a combined no-hitter.
Tyson Brown (three hits, triple, RBI, three runs, stolen base) and Glenn (two hits, triple, three RBIs, two runs) led the hitters for Dacula (17-8, 8-4).
Brookwood 10, South 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood downed South Gwinnett 10-0 Monday in five innings for a win in 4-AAAAAAA.
Charlie Foster (5-0) struck out five in two hitless innings for the win before giving way to J.T. Soto (two innings, four strikeouts, one hit, two walks) and Brendan Keller (one inning, three strikeouts, one hit).
Brookwood’s top hitters were Mason Archie (1-for-1, two RBIs, walk), Cody Fuller (1-for-2, double, two runs, RBIs, walk), John Beverly (1-for-2, double, RBI, run) and Jay Bueno (1-for-1, RBI, walk).
Grayson 11, Newton 1
LOGANVILLE — Grayson cruised past Newton 11-1 in five innings Monday for a 4-AAAAAAA win.
Rayne Fry (5-2) struck out six in five innings for the win, giving up two hits and one run.
Grayson (13-12, 6-4) was led at the plate by Alex Espinoza (3-for-3, three RBIs, run), Mason McCree (2-for-3, two RBIs, stolen base, run), Isaiah Abrams (2-for-3, run, stolen base, RBI), Jeramie Favors (2-for-3, run, RBI) and Kevin McConaghy (1-for-2, two RBIs).
North 6, Peachtree Ridge 5
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett edged Peachtree Ridge 6-5 in eight innings Monday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Liam Bestermann pitched seven innings and struck out four for Peachtree Ridge, scattering five hits and two earned runs. The Lions’ Quinten Jones had a big three-run double, and teammate Anthony Manbeck had a hit and an RBI.
