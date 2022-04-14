WINDER — Buford wrapped up the Region 8-AAAAAA baseball title Wednesday with a 9-3 victory over Winder-Barrow.
The Wolves (21-4, 16-1) got a strong outing from starting pitcher Riley Stanford, who struck out eight. Kaden Martin entered in relief and struck out three.
Jackson Gaspard (three hits, four RBIs) and Carson King (two hits, three RBIs) led the Buford offense. Parker Walsh, Brant Baughcum and Martin also had hits.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 3, Grayson 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s Jonathan Jaime and Jackson Barberi shut down Grayson in a 3-0 victory Wednesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Jaime started and went five innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits. Barberi pitched the last two innings for the save, striking out one and giving up two hits.
Preston Bonn (1-for-3, two RBIs), Trey Clark (1-for-3, double, RBI) and Ethan Reyes (1-for-2) led the Brookwood hitters.
After giving up three first-inning runs, Grayson pitcher Stephen Slezak didn’t allow another run in his six-inning outing. He struck out three and allowed five hits.
Isaiah Abrams was 2-for-3 for the Rams.
Collins Hill 7, Mill Creek 2
HOSCHTON — Collins Hill topped Mill Creek 7-2 in 8-AAAAAAA Wednesday behind a complete game from Jake Rutkowski, who struck out eight.
Rutkowski also had a hit and drove in three runs for the Eagles (10-15, 2-6). Jack Demos had two hits, and Greg Gonzalez had a hit and an RBI.
Mill Creek pitchers Sahil Patel and Joe Martin combined to give up only three earned runs. Daniel Pierce had a home run and a double, while Patel and Hutch Ezell also had doubles.
Norcross 13, Duluth 3
DULUTH — Sam Choate pitched a complete game and Norcross tallied 17 hits Wednesday in a 13-3 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA.
Andrew Bernard had three hits and Charlie Smith had three RBIs.
Mountain View 7, Peachtree Ridge 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View posted a 7-4 victory over Peachtree Ridge in 8-AAAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Tyshon Patty pitched four innings, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out six. T.J. Murcia followed with 2 1/3 innings, scattering three hits and a run. He struck out three. Tyler Greene earned the save by recording two outs, a strikeout and a game-ending groundout.
The Bears’ offense was led by Landen Fernandez (two hits, double, triple, two runs, one RBI), Patty (three RBIs on bases loaded double), Jin Kasuya (RBI double) and Murcia (hit, RBI).
Mountain View is 14-12 overall and 6-5 in region play.
Archer 7, Dunwoody 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer evened its weeklong series with Dunwoody 1-1 with a 7-2 win in 7-AAAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Cody Russell pitched four innings, scattering four hits and a run, for the Tigers. Karson Kelly followed with a three-inning outing, allowing three hits and no earned runs to pick up the win.
Tanner Locsin (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Jake Bridges (1-for-3, triple, two RBIs) led the Archer offense.
GAC 13, Westminster 3
NORCROSS — Conrad Cason, Noah Deas and Rhett Wells combined to go 9-for-9 Wednesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-3 win over Westminster.
Those three players each went 3-for-3, and Deas had three doubles and three RBIs. Wells also was the winning pitcher, going 4 2/3 innings and striking out eight. He allowed one earned run.
Graham Stogner went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the victory.
The Spartans are 19-5 on the season and 9-1 in Region 5-AAA.
Wesleyan 11, Holy Innocents’ 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings Wednesday, finishing off a three-game sweep of rival Holy Innocents’.
Nate Kerpics earned the win after pitching four innings and allowing one hit. Schley Gordy pitched a scoreless fifth inning.
Bryce Hubbard, Cooper Blauser, Carson Ballard and Reed Purcell had two hits each, while Druw Jones had a three-run home run and Kerpics had a solo homer.
Wesleyan is 21-4 overall and 12-0 in 5-A Private.
Hebron 9, Galloway 0
ATLANTA — Garrison Mitchell struck out seven in a one-hitter Wednesday as Hebron Christian topped Galloway 9-0. He walked just one in the complete game.
The Lions’ top hitters were Luke Starling (2-for-3, two runs), Brad Ihm (2-for-4, two runs, RBI), Nate Coker (2-for-4, run), Parker Marlatt (1-for-3) and Bennett Waters (2-for-4, two RBIs).
Hebron is 16-8 overall and 10-1 in 5-A Private.
Mount Vernon 3, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 3-1 to Mount Vernon on Wednesday.
Carson Tillotson pitched all six innings for the Storm, giving up five hits and two earned runs. He struck out three.
Caleb Lee, Kennan Sukkert and Brian Oh had hits for Providence. JohnMark Compton drove in Oh for the Storm’s only run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.