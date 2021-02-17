BUFORD — Buford topped Parkview 3-0 Wednesday in a showdown of nationally ranked baseball teams.
Dylan Lesko pitched four scoreless innings, followed by two scoreless innings from Jackson Gaspard. Riley Stanford finished off the shutout by striking out the side in the seventh for the Wolves, ranked fourth nationally by Perfect Game. Parkview entered the game 15th nationally.
Brookwood transfer Brant Baughcum delivered the big blow offensively against his former Five Forks Trickum rival, driving in three with a bases-clearing double with two outs in the fifth inning.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 7, Mountain View 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood won its season opener 7-4 over visiting Mountain View on Wednesday.
Holden Lacour was the winning pitcher, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned). He struck out three and allowed one hit.
Dylan Lonergan pitched three innings and allowed one earned run, and Timmy Todd pitched 1/3 of an inning for the save.
The Broncos’ offense was led by Jack Spyke (2-for-2, double, two runs), Jonathan Jaime (1-for-2, RBI) and Conley Davis (1-for-1, two RBIs).
Grayson 6, Mill Creek 3
HOSCHTON — Grayson opened the season with a 6-3 victory Wednesday at Mill Creek.
Starting pitcher Tyler Gray got the win after throwing four innings, striking out five and allowing two earned runs. Gavin Chambers followed with two scoreless innings in relief, and Jimmy Lipsey got the save and closed the game with a seventh-inning strikeout.
Catcher Henry Hunter threw out four baserunners for the Rams, who were led offensively by Blane Holiday (one hit, one run), Anthony Polanco (one hit, one run) and Justin Bogards (run, RBI).
Duluth 9, Dacula 8
DULUTH — Duluth claimed a 9-8, walk-off win over Discovery on Wednesday.
Dacula’s Dylan Noce struck out five in four innings, while the Falcons’ offense was led by Tyson Brown (three hits), Daniel Poole (two hits), Blaine Jenkins (two hits) and Kolby Perry (two hits).
Lanier wins two
SUWANEE — Lanier won a pair of games Wednesday, beating Peachtree Ridge 5-3 and topping Roswell 3-0.
The Longhorns scored three runs in the top of the seventh in the win over Peachtree Ridge, breaking a 2-2 tie. They scored all three runs against Roswell in the bottom of the sixth.
GAC 3, Trinity Christian 1
NORCROSS — A dominant effort on the mound from Rhett Wells led Greater Atlanta Christian to a 3-1 win over Trinity Christian on Wednesday.
Wells earned the win and racked up 17 strikeouts.
Ford Hallock led the Spartan offense with three hits.
Providence 17, South Gwinnett 2
LILBURN — Providence Christian rolled to a 17-2 win over South Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Joe Shealy (three innings, six strikeouts, no earned runs) and Connor Jones (one inning, one strikeout, no earned runs) handled the pitching duties for the Storm.
Providence was led offensively by Luke Perry (1-for-2, two walks, three runs, one RBI), Jack Leo (1-for-3, double, three RBIs, two runs) and John Mark Compton (1-for-2, three runs, stolen base).
Wesleyan 11, St. Francis 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — After falling behind in the fifth inning when St. Francis hit a two-run home run, Wesleyan stormed back for an 11-2 victory in the season opener on Wednesday.
The Wolves scored nine runs in the bottom of the five and two more in the sixth. They finished with 12 hits, all from the fourth inning on.
Druw Jones (3-for-4, two doubles), Bryce Hubbard (2-for-4, RBI), Luke Carroll (1-for-3, three RBIs on a bases-clearing double) and Joe Chatham (2-for-3, three RBIs) led the way offensively.
James McCoy was Wesleyan’s starting pitcher and went three innings, striking out four and giving up three hits. Jimmy Cox was the winning pitcher after two innings of relief with two strikeouts.
Jones finished the game on the mound with two hitless innings and two strikeouts.
Flowery Branch 3, Hebron 1
FLOWERY BRANCH — An error in the bottom of the sixth inning decided the outcome Wednesday in Hebron Christian’s 3-1 loss to Flowery Branch.
The Lions (0-1) tied the score 1-1 in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Zach Kwiatkowski that scored Jaiden Stowers. Kwiatkowski, Stowers, Tyler Jay Sciavicco and Nate Coker each had a hit.
Kwiatkowski was the losing pitcher.
