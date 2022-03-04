LAGRANGE — Buford’s baseball team defeated Tampa Jesuit (Fla.), ranked in the top 10 nationally, 7-4 in nine innings in Friday’s opener, then edged Marist 4-3 in an eight-inning nightcap at the LaGrange Invitational.
Dylan Lesko, Jackson Gaspard and Nate Taylor combined to strike out 18 batters in the victory over Jesuit, while Brant Baughcum, Kaden Martin and Stan Zagrodnik had home runs. Zagrodnik’s three-run home run was the game-winner.
Baughcum, Martin, Gaspard and Carson King had multi-hit games in the opener.
In the Marist win, Buford got solo home runs from Zagrodnik and Gaspard in the seventh inning and a game-winning, two-run homer from Baughcum in the eighth inning.
Riley Stanford struck out 13, and he was followed by strong relief work by Nate Taylor and Andrew Nixon, who picked up the win.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 12, Hebron 3
DACULA — Collins Hill powered past Hebron Christian for a 12-3 win Friday, evening its season record at 4-4.
Jayden Nunez struck out six in five innings for the win, and also had two hits at the plate.
The Eagles’ other top hitters were Colin Livingston (three hits, one home run, two RBIs), Jack Demos (two hits, two RBIs), Jake Rutkowski (two hits, two RBIs) and Vahn Lackey (two hits, four RBIs).
Hebron’s Parker Marlatt struck out eight in four innings, scattering four hits and allowing just one earned run in a no-decision.
Morgan Wiles (2-for-3, RBI, run) and Nate Coker (2-for-4, run) had multi-hit games for the Lions. Marlatt, Gavin Hall, Sam Mitchell and Tyler Jay Sciavicco added a hit each.
Archer 9, South Gwinnett 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jack Young struck out 11 in five innings for the win Friday as Archer defeated South Gwinnett 9-3.
Elijah Magyar (1-for-4, three-run home run), David Falloon (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Tanner Locsin (2-for-4) led the Tigers’ hitters.
Florence (Ala.) 3, Brookwood 1
HOOVER, Ala. — Brookwood fell 3-1 to Florence (Ala.) in the Perfect Game High School Showdown on Friday.
Jonathan Jaime gave the Broncos (1-7) a stellar pitching effort, going five innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out two and limited Florence to two hits. Jaime also went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
Preston Bonn was 3-for-4 with a double for Brookwood.
Dacula 4, Habersham 0
MOUNT AIRY — Dacula beat Habersham Central 4-0 Friday, taking two of three in the teams’ series.
Dale Towe pitched six innings in the win, striking out five and scattering three hits. Aryan Virani kept the shutout going with a hitless seventh inning. He struck out one.
Tyson Brown (two hits, two walks, two runs), Michael Sims (two hits, one RBI) and Kaleb Lewis (two hits) led the offense for Dacula (5-4, 2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.