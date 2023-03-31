BUFORD — Buford’s baseball team won its fifth straight Friday, defeating Central Gwinnett 10-0 in a five-inning, Region 8-AAAAAAA game.
The Wolves scored six runs in the first inning, highlighted by Tyler Dushane’s first home run of the season, and cruised to a sweep of this week’s three-game series with the Black Knights.
Luke Waller (2-2) was the winning pitcher, striking out one, walking one and allowing one hit in two innings. Cannon Goldin (one inning, one strikeout, one hit), Dushane (one inning, two strikeouts, no hits, one walk) and Ethan Murray (one inning, three strikeouts, no hits, no walks) also pitched for the Wolves.
Dushane was 2-for-3 with the home run, three RBIs and two runs, and Eli McElwaney went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs. Buford (9-10, 7-4 region) also got contributions from Brayden Bickers (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Lane Mosley (1-for-2, double, RBI, sacrifice fly, one run).
Felipe Lopez (1-for-3) and Gabriel Guerrero (1-for-2) had Central’s hits.
BASEBALL
Brookwood sweeps Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Four Brookwood pitchers held Archer in check for a doubleheader sweep Friday as the Broncos won this week’s 4-AAAAAAA series 2-1.
The Broncos won the opener 9-5 behind winning pitcher Charlie Foster (four innings, four hits, no earned runs, five strikeouts) and Brendan Keller, who pitched three innings for the save. Keller struck out four, walked none, gave up three hits and didn’t allow an earned run.
John Beverly (2-for-4, run, RBI, stolen base, double), Jackson Barberi (1-for-3, two RBIs), V.J. Heath (2-for-4, run, two RBIs, double), Preston Bonn (2-for-5, run, RBI, triple), Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, two runs, RBI, stolen base) and Ryan Morris (1-for-3, run, walk, stolen base) powered the Brookwood offense in Game 1.
The Broncos posted a 4-2 victory in Game 2. J.T. Soto struck out three in four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. Shawn Mize was the winning pitcher after a three-inning outing. He struck out four, walked none, allowed one hit and didn’t give up a run.
Beverly (2-for-3, stolen base), Heath (2-for-4, run), Alex Reyes (2-for-4) and Boomer Rogozinski (1-for-3, run, RBI) led the Brookwood hitters in the nightcap.
Mountain View 10, Collins Hill 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View totaled 16 hits and posted an eight-run third inning Friday in a 10-4 victory over Collins Hill, winning this week’s three-game 8-AAAAAAA series 2-1.
Jesse Crews earned the win after pitching 4 1/3 innings and striking out three. He gave up four runs on seven hits.
Mountain View (8-11, 4-5) was led at the plate by Caleb Farr (three hits, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Julian Hayes (three hits, run, RBI), Tyshon Patty (two hits, double, run), Jackson Smith (two hits, double, run, two RBIs), Kyle Hong (two hits, run, RBI), Jayden Wilson (two hits, run, two RBIs), Victor Astacio (hit, run) and Cooper Johnson (double, run).
Grayson 16, South 0
SNELLVILLE — Grayson completed a three-game sweep of South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA this week with Friday’s 16-0 win in four innings.
Jeramie Favors struck out five in three, no-hit innings for the win before J.D. Smith struck out three and gave up one hit in the fourth inning.
Grayson (12-12, 5-4) was led offensively by Isaiah Abrams (2-for-2, walk, RBI, three stolen bases, run), Tyler Phillips (2-for-3, RBI), Toby Gunter (1-for-2, walk, RBI, two runs, four stolen bases) and Rayne Fry (1-for-2, walk, RBI, two runs, two stolen bases).
Wesleyan 7, White County 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Dominick Scalese went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs Friday in Wesleyan’s 7-0 win over White County in 7-AAA.
The Wolves (9-7, 6-3) swept this week’s three game series with White.
Five Wesleyan pitchers teamed up for the shutout — Reed Purcell, Stacy Johnson, Grayson McCollum, Schley Gordy and Shawn Simmons.
Gordy, McCollum and Bo Britt had two hits each.
Providence drops two
LILBURN — Providence Christian dropped a doubleheader to Fellowship Christian on Friday — losing 6-1 in the opener and 12-6 in Game 2.
Keegan de Mayo pitched four innings in Game 1, striking out three and allowing four earned runs on six hits. Caleb Lee pitched three innings with four strikeouts, giving up one run on three hits.
The Storm got a hit each from Brian Oh, de Mayo, A.J. Cantrell and Bryan Chesnut in the opener.
In Game 2, Santos Wade (run, two walks), Oh (run, walk), Reece Newberry (RBI, walk), de Mayo (walk), JohnMark Compton (two stolen bases) and Peyton Rogers (double, RBI) had hits for the Storm.
Rogers (2 2/3 innings, four earned runs, three hits, two strikeouts) and A.J. Cantrell (3 1/3 innings, six hits, two runs) pitched in the nightcap.
