Damien Brown - pitching.JPG

Damian Brown pitches during a Buford game.

 Special Photo

SUWANEE — Buford finished off a three-game sweep of Collins Hill with a 10-2 victory Thursday in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.

Winning pitcher Damian Brown (3-3) struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.