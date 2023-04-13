SUWANEE — Buford finished off a three-game sweep of Collins Hill with a 10-2 victory Thursday in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Winning pitcher Damian Brown (3-3) struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks.
SUWANEE — Buford finished off a three-game sweep of Collins Hill with a 10-2 victory Thursday in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Winning pitcher Damian Brown (3-3) struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks.
The Wolves (15-12, 10-4 region) were led offensively by Madden Young (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, three runs), Blake Russell (2-for-4, double, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base), Cannon Goldin (2-for-3, two walks, two RBIs) and Ethan Murray (2-for-3, walk, three runs).
Collins Hill was led by Trae Burton (1-for-3, walk) and Jake Rutkowski (1-for-3).
BASEBALL
Norcross 12, Berkmar 2
NORCROSS — Norcross downed Berkmar 12-2 in five innings Thursday in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Sam Choate struck out six and pitched all five innings without allowing an earned run. Avery Bizzell (three runs), Andrew Bernard (two hits, three RBIs) and Ryan Pfeifer (two hits) led the Blue Devils’ offense.
Norcross improves to 17-7 on the season.
Wesleyan 14, West Hall 4
OAKWOOD — Wesleyan put up eight runs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-4 win over West Hall in five innings on Thursday.
Reed Purcell had three hits, including two doubles, and Dominick Scalese also had three hits. Joe Laurite contributed two hits and three RBIs, and the Wolves drew seven walks as a team.
Scalese struck out seven in four innings for the win, and Grayson McCollum struck out two in a perfect fifth inning.
Wesleyan is 14-7 overall and 11-3 in 7-AAA.
Scenes from Berkmar at Mill Creek boys soccer in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on April 12, 2023. (Photos: Craig Cappy) Click for more.PHOTOS: Berkmar at Mill Creek Boys Soccer, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, First Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here are the Top 5 contenders to win the Masters Tournament this year. Do you think it will be one of the Top 5 golfers or someone else?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.