BUFORD — Buford’s baseball team avenged last week’s loss to reigning Class AAAAAAA state champion Woodstock with a come-from-behind, walkoff win Saturday.
Freshman Bubba Coleman delivered the game-winning hit, an RBI single that scored Cole Taylor for a 7-6 victory. Coleman finished 3-for-4 with two runs.
The Wolves (2-2) gave up a 5-2 lead in the top of the seventh, and entered the bottom half trailing 6-5. A leadoff walk to freshman Ayden Lockett and a bunt single by Taylor was followed by a Woodstock error on a sacrifice bunt attempt that brought home the tying run and set up Coleman’s heroics.
Ethan Murray had a huge day for Buford at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two home runs with three RBIs and three runs. Sam Humphrey (1-for-3, two RBIs) also contributed at the plate.
Freshman pitcher Kyle Krause earned his first varsity win after entering as a reliever in the seventh inning. Taylor gave Buford a solid start on the mound, striking out five with one walk and allowing one hit over four scoreless innings.
BASEBALL
Dacula 4, Chestatee 2
GAINESVILLE — Dacula defeated Chestatee 4-2 on Saturday
Ryan Higdon pitched five strong innings, striking out five and allowing two runs. Aryan Virani followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings on the mound.
Kaleb Perry (two hits, two RBIs) and Dale Towe (one hit, two RBIs) led the Dacula hitters.
Seckinger 3, Jefferson 2
BUFORD — Maverick Torres pitched Seckinger to a 3-2 win over Jefferson on Saturday.
Torres struck out seven and allowed four hits and one earned run over six innings. Harry Pirkle struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the save.
Jordan Oldknow had the game-winning double, and Jojo Montgomery had a hit, a run and two stolen bases.
GAC wins, Providence drops pair
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to a 10-1 win over Providence Christian on Saturday.
Wyatt Boren struck out eight in four innings, allowing just one hit and one run.
The GAC offense was paced by Eli Hanna (3-for-4, double, two RBIs), Camden Helms (4-for-4, double, two RBIs), Conrad Cason (2-for-4, double, three RBIs) and Bailey Teague (2-for-4).
Keegan de Mayo (two strikeouts, two innings, no earned runs) and Colin Hendry (three innings, two earned runs) pitched for Providence, which was led at the plate by Caleb Lee (1-for-2, two walks, two stolen bases), Reece Newberry (1-for-3, home run) and de Mayo (1-for-3).
Providence lost its second game 14-5 to Whitefield despite big games at the plate from Newberry (2-for-2, triple, run, RBI, two walks) and John Mark Compton (2-for-3, home run, double, three RBIs, run). Peyton Rogers, Brian Oh and de Mayo added a hit each in that game.
Rogers (4 2/3 innings, seven hits) and A.J. Cantrell (1 2/3 innings, three hits) pitched against Whitefield.
King’s Ridge 8, Wesleyan 2
ALPHARETTA — Wesleyan fell 8-2 to King’s Ridge on Saturday.
The Wolves fell behind early, but trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning. King’s Ridge answered with one run in the bottom of the fifth before scoring four in the sixth.
Forrest Lietz had two hits and drove in both Wesleyan runs, while teammate Matthew Wright had a triple. The Wolves’ Grayson McCollum pitched three innings, striking out four and allowing one run.
