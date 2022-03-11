PEACHTREE CORNERS — Bryce Hubbard blasted a three-run, walk-off home run in the seventh inning Thursday as Wesleyan’s baseball team defeated Dunwoody 4-2.
It was the second hit of the game for Hubbard, who finished with all four Wesleyan RBIs.
Wolves pitchers Carson Ballard (four innings) and Nate Kerpics (three innings) combined to limit the Dunwoody offense to four hits. The duo struck out a combined seven.
Druw Jones and Reed Purcell had two hits each for Wesleyan, while Cooper Blauser added a double.
BASEBALL
Archer 3, Brookwood 2
SNELLVILLE — Cody Russell and Ben Strueber shut down the Brookwood batters in Archer’s 3-2 victory Thursday.
Russell went 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, striking out seven and walking one. Strueber struck out two in one inning for the save.
Evan Grimes (1-for-1, double, two RBIs), Sims Godwin (2-for-4, run) and William Wallace (1-for-2, run) led the Tigers’ offense.
Brookwood (3-8) got a solid outing from Jonathan Jaime, who struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and two runs.
The Broncos’ offense was led by Preston Bonn (2-for-4, run), Ethan Reyes (2-for-3), Dylan Lonergan (2-for-4, RBI), Jay Bueno (1-for-3, double, RBI), Kedean Madden (1-for-2, run) and Clinton Harris (1-for-1).
Parkview 12, North Gwinnett 6
LILBURN — Parkview defeated North Gwinnett 12-6 Thursday.
The Panthers (6-4) were paced offensively by Ali Banks (3-for-5, RBI), Cayden Gaskin (2-for-3, RBI), Colin Houck (2-for-2, home run, double, two walks, two RBIs) and Tanner Wagnon (2-for-4, double, two RBIs).
Landon Stripling (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. He struck out four and allowed two hits.
North falls to 10-3 on the season.
Collins Hill 5, Loganville 1
SUWANEE — Sam Horn and Colin Livingston held Loganville in check Thursday in Collins Hill’s 5-1 victory.
Horn struck out seven with no walks in six innings, and Livingston struck out two in an inning. Horn (home run, two RBIs) and Livingston (double, two RBIs) also led the offense for the Eagles (6-4).
Peachtree Ridge 4, Roswell 0
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Roswell 4-0 on Thursday.
The Lions are 7-3 on the season.
Buford sweeps Lanier
BUFORD — Buford defeated Lanier 7-0 and 12-7 on Thursday, improving to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
Dylan Lesko, followed by reliever Nate Taylor, posted the Game 1 shutout. The duo combined for 14 strikeouts.
Kaden Martin and Stan Zagrodnik had home runs, and Eli Parks had an inside-the-park home run in the opener. Brant Baughcum, Martin, Zagrodnik, Carson King and Parks had multi-hit games.
In Game 2, Parker Walsh (two hits, five RBIs) led the offense, while Martin had two RBIs and Riley Stanford, Zagrodnik and Jackson Gaspard also had RBIs.
Andrew Nixon and Martin struck out four batters each in good relief outings.
Winder-Barrow 10, Dacula 1
WINDER — Dacula dropped an 8-AAAAAA game 10-1 at Winder-Barrow on Thursday.
Jared Glenn pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs for the Falcons (6-5, 3-2), and Kaleb Perry gave up one earned run in relief.
Daniel Poole had a hit and an RBI to lead Dacula’s offense. Michael Sims and A.J. Weiss added a hit each.
Hebron 3, George Walton 1
MONROE — Daniel Barwick’s impressive outing keyed Hebron Christian’s 3-1 victory at George Walton on Thursday.
Barwick pitched five innings of relief and allowed one hit, striking out six to earn the win.
The Lions (5-5) were led offensively by Luke Starling (2-for-4), Brad Ihm (one hit, one run) and Parker Marlatt (one hit, one run).
