SNELLVILLE — Christian Mendez and Clinton Harris combined for a one-hitter Wednesday as Brookwood’s baseball team shut down Collins Hill for a 4-0 victory.

Mendez (1-0) struck out four and gave up one hit over five innings before giving way to Harris, who closed out the win with four strikeouts over two hitless innings.

