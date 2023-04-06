SNELLVILLE — Christian Mendez and Clinton Harris combined for a one-hitter Wednesday as Brookwood’s baseball team shut down Collins Hill for a 4-0 victory.
Mendez (1-0) struck out four and gave up one hit over five innings before giving way to Harris, who closed out the win with four strikeouts over two hitless innings.
The Broncos (15-7) were led at the plate by V.J. Heath (1-for-2, double, two RBIs, walk), Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, two runs, RBI), John Beverly (2-for-4, run), Boomer Rogozinski (1-for-2), Casey McKeon (1-for-1) and Mason Archie (1-for-2, run).
BASEBALL
Mill Creek 6, Lambert 2
SUWANEE — Mill Creek defeated Lambert 6-2 Wednesday.
Ryan Thomas (one inning), Caleb Bennett (four innings, one hit, two earned runs, one strikeout, three walks) and Luke Pierce (two innings, one hit, one walk, two strikeouts) shared pitching duties for the Hawks (12-11).
Mill Creek was led at the plate by Matt Simay (hit, two RBIs), Cole Mullins (hit, RBI), Wes Farmer (hit, RBI), Will Myhand (hit, RBI) and Daniel Pierce (two hits).
Dacula 13, Duluth 6
DULUTH — Tyson Brown had four hits Wednesday in Dacula’s 13-6 win over Duluth on Wednesday.
Jared Glenn (double), M.J. Allen (hit, two RBIs) and A.J. Weiss (hit, RBI) also contributed at the plate, while Weiss was the winning pitcher with a 3 2/3-inning relief effort.
The Falcons improve to 16-8 on the season.
IMG Academy (Fla.) 15, Parkview 0
BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida power IMG Academy roughed up Parkview in a 15-0 victory Wednesday.
The Panthers, who were 2-0 on their Florida trip heading into Wednesday, fall to 18-5 on the season.
Seckinger 14, Cedar Shoals 2
BUFORD — Seckinger completed a Region 8-AAAA sweep of Cedar Shoals on Wednesday with a 14-2 victory.
Maverick Torres struck out five in two innings for the win, Harry Pirkle followed with four strikeouts in two innings and Aiden O’Brien struck out three in one inning.
The Jaguars’ top hitters were Malachi Jeffries (two hits, three runs, RBI), Tyler Greene (two hits, two RBIs), Sebastian Hernandez (two hits, three RBIs), Jack Kehnle (RBI), O’Brien (hit, RBI), Jordan Oldknow (hit, RBI), Nicholas Fernandez (hit, RBI) and Bryson Ruggs (run, RBI).
Providence 7, Hilton Head Prep (S.C.) 6
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Providence Christian pulled out a 7-6 win over Hilton Head Prep (S.C.) on Wednesday.
Caleb Lee had a two-run home run for the Storm and also pitched two innings, giving up one earned run, for the save. He followed winning pitcher Reece Newberry, who struck out six in five innings and gave up two earned runs.
Newberry (hit, run), Keegan de Mayo (hit), A.J. Cantrell (hit, run, stolen base) and Bryan Chesnut (hit, run) also contributed for Providence (8-13).
