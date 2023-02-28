Brookowood_logo

SNELLVILLE — Alex Wright drew a walk-off, bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday as Brookwood edged Mill Creek 2-1 in non-region baseball.

Clinton Harris (1-0) was the winning pitcher after going four scoreless, hitless innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Teammate Charlie Foster pitched 4 2/3 innings and scattered two hits and one earned run. He struck out three and walked one.

