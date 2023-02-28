SNELLVILLE — Alex Wright drew a walk-off, bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday as Brookwood edged Mill Creek 2-1 in non-region baseball.
Clinton Harris (1-0) was the winning pitcher after going four scoreless, hitless innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Teammate Charlie Foster pitched 4 2/3 innings and scattered two hits and one earned run. He struck out three and walked one.
Brookwood’s top hitters were Preston Bonn (1-for-3, RBI, two walks), Cody Fuller (1-for-3, two walks), Boomer Rogozinski (1-for-1), V.J. Heath (1-for-1) and John Beverly (2-for-4, run).
Seven Mill Creek pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and only two earned runs led by three strikeouts and two innings from Nick Bennett. Ryan Thomas and William Farmer had hits for the Hawks.
BASEBALL
Dacula 6, Archer 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula held Archer in check Monday for a 6-2 victory.
Jared Glenn was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over five innings and allowing two runs. Jacob Merchant followed with a scoreless sixth inning before Samuel Zaa struck out the side in the seventh.
Tanner Holloway had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Dacula offense. He was backed up by Tyson Brown (two hits, two runs), Marquise Blackman (two hits) and Jared Glenn (one hit, two RBIs).
Mountain View 8, GAC 5
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View held off Greater Atlanta Christian for an 8-5 victory Monday.
Brett Sportsman pitched 2 1/3 innings without allowing a hit for the win, striking out one and walking one. Tyshon Patty struck out two in the seventh inning for the save, giving up one hit and one run. Patty also had a hit and an RBI.
The Bears also got contributions from Jackson Smith (home run, two RBIs), Caleb Farr (hit, two runs) and Cooper Johnson (hit, two runs, three RBIs).
GAC was led at the plate by Conrad Cason (2-for-4, double, RBI), Eli Hanna (2-for-4, home run, RBI) and Jakobi Bowens (1-for-3, double). The Spartans’ Trace Joiner struck out four in two innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs.
Duluth 13, South 1
DULUTH — Duluth cruised to a 13-1, five-inning win over South Gwinnett on Monday.
The Wildcats (3-2) got two hits each from Josiah Satterwhite and Antoine Rucker, while Samuel Romero and Daniel Aleman combined for six strikeouts and one hit allowed on the mound.
