SUWANEE — Brookwood gave new head baseball coach Robby Gilbert his first victory with the program on Monday, defeating Peachtree Ridge 11-0.
Justin Bass (2-for-4, two RBIs), Alex Wright (1-for-2, three RBIs, double) and Cody Fuller (2-for-3, three runs) led the Broncos’ offense. Preston Bonn (1-for-2, RBI), Cole Norman (1-for-3) and Brenden Keller (1-for-1, RBI) also chipped in at the plate.
Charlie Foster struck out five and gave up one hit in two innings for the win.
BASEBALL
Norcross 14, Northview 0
JOHNS CREEK — Sam Choate, Nick Lanning and Jackson Kelly combined to pitch a no-hitter Monday in Norcross’ 14-0 win over Northview.
Lanning, Carter Cocks and Charlie Smith each had multiple hits to lead the offense.
North 14, Forest Park 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett rolled to a season-opening, 14-0 win over Forest Park in five innings on Monday.
North had 11 hits led by Tyler Bak (2-for-3), Eli Pitts (2-for-4) and Koa Kloehs (2-for-3). Erik Parker, Gavin Zoeller, Vance Bock, Mateo Estrada and Ryan Hall added a hit each.
Zoeller was the winning pitcher, striking out three over two innings.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
