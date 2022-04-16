LOGANVILLE — Another stellar pitching effort Friday helped Brookwood to a 10-3 victory and a 2-1 series win this week over rival Grayson in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball.
Cody Fuller struck out in four scoreless innings, and Jackson Barberi struck out three in two scoreless innings on the heels of the Broncos’ 3-0 victory Wednesday.
Brookwood (9-17, 5-4) was led offensively by Jonathan Jaime (2-for-4, double, three RBIs, two runs), Preston Bonn (2-for-4, four RBIs, two runs) and Trey Clark (2-for-3, RBI, two runs).
Grayson falls to 16-10 overall and 8-4 in the region.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 6, Mill Creek 5
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Mill Creek 6-5 Friday, capping a 2-1 series win this week in 8-AAAAAAA.
Greg Gonzalez was the winning pitcher, and Sam Horn picked up a save as the Eagles improved to 11-15 overall and 3-6 in the region. Mill Creek fell to 16-10 and 5-4.
Collins Hill was led at the plate by Jayden Nunez (two hits, two runs), Colin Livingston (two hits, RBI), Jake Rutkowski (two hits, three RBIs), Vahn Lackey (two hits, RBI) and Jack Demos (hit, RBI).
Daniel Pierce led Mill Creek with three hits and two RBIs.
Norcross 16, Duluth 6
NORCROSS — Norcross celebrated Senior Night with a 16-6 victory over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Senior Justin O’Leary had a team-high three hits, seniors Peyton Gorham and Chase Bastuk each went 1-for-2 with two walks and senior Will Grogan was the winning pitcher. Avery Bizzell had a three-run home run in the win.
North Gwinnett 8, Loganville 2
SUWANEE — Josh Close stayed unbeaten on the season, pitching North Gwinnett to an 8-2 win over Loganville on Friday.
Close (5-0) struck out five and allowed two hits in four scoreless innings.
North (20-7) was led offensively by Eli Pitts (2-for-3, double), Edwin Bowman (2-for-3, double), Tyler Bak (1-for-3, home run, three RBIs) and Mack Cromer (1-for-3, home run, two RBIs).
Buford 8, Campbell 2
ATLANTA — Buford defeated Campbell 8-2 Friday in a game played at Truist Park.
GAC 10, Sandy Creek 7
TYRONE — Greater Atlanta Christian posted a 10-7 victory over Sandy Creek on Friday.
Conrad Cason was the winning pitcher after going 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three earned runs.
Bailey Teague (2-for-3, double, RBI), Rhett Wells (2-for-2, three RBIs) and Cole Scott (1-for-3, double, three RBIs) were GAC’s top hitters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.