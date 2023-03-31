CLEVELAND — Bo Britt hit for the cycle in a 4-for-4 performance Thursday as Wesleyan defeated White County 9-1 Thursday in Region 7-AAA baseball.
Britt drove in three runs with his home run, triple, double and single, and teammate Schley Gordy was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
The Wolves (8-7, 5-3 region) also got stellar pitching from Dominick Scalese, who struck out seven in a complete-game, three-hitter.
BASEBALL
Norcross 17, Discovery 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Charlie Smith went 2-for-2 with a home run and a triple Thursday in Norcross’ 17-6 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Ryan Pfeifer was the winning pitcher.
GAC 7, Kell 5
MARIETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Kell 7-5 Thursday in 6-AAAAA.
Wynn Boren earned the victory on the mound, and Eli Hanna picked up a three-inning save. Boren pitched four innings with three strikeouts, allowing three hits and one earned run. Hanna struck out five and allowed two hits and one run over his three innings.
GAC was led offensively by Aaron Hobson (2-for-3, RBI), Logan Kimberl (2-for-3) and Everett Braswell (2-for-2).
