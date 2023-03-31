59875bc5b8f5a.image.jpg

CLEVELAND — Bo Britt hit for the cycle in a 4-for-4 performance Thursday as Wesleyan defeated White County 9-1 Thursday in Region 7-AAA baseball.

Britt drove in three runs with his home run, triple, double and single, and teammate Schley Gordy was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.

