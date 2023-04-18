SUGAR HILL — Avery Bizzell had three hits, including the game-winning triple, and was the winning pitcher in relief Tuesday as Norcross slipped past Lanier 10-9 in non-region baseball.
Jackson Bussey had a home run and a double for the Blue Devils, who improve to 20-8 on the season.
BASEBALL
Parkview 7, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Parkview finished off a three-game sweep this week of rival Brookwood with a 7-1 victory Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Porter Berryman pitched five innings for the win, scattering five hits and an earned run. Kason Gleaton struck out three over the final two innings without allowing a hit or a run.
Garrett Lambert (2-for-3, three RBIs), Colin Houck (1-for-2, RBI), Mason Watler (1-for-2) and Caleb Brown (1-for-1) led the Parkview hitters.
The Panthers will host McEachern for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Brookwood was led offensively by V.J. Heath (2-for-3, RBI), John Beverly (1-for-3, run), Preston Bonn (1-for-3) and Jay Bueno (1-for-3). Heath (four innings, three hits, two earned runs, six strikeouts), Micah Bradley (2 1/3 innings, one earned run) and Collin Hart (2/3 inning, two strikeouts, no hits) shared the Broncos’ pitching duties.
Mountain View 17, Central 13
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View outlasted Central Gwinnett for a 17-13 victory Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Brett Sportsman struck out eight over four, one-hit innings for the victory.
The Bears’ top hitters were Tyshon Patty (three doubles, two RBIs, three runs), Jackson Smith (three hits, home run, double, RBI, five runs), Caleb Farr (two hits, RBI, run), Drew Kuiters (two hits, double, RBI, two runs), Jayden Wilson (two hits, triple, RBI), Victor Astacio (home run, two RBIs), Kyle Hong (double, RBI, run), Julian Hayes (hit, RBI, two runs) and Cooper Johnson (hit, three RBIs).
Seckinger splits
BUFORD — Seckinger and North Hall split their 8-AAAA playoff series Tuesday, setting up a decisive Game 3 Wednesday at North Hall with a state playoff berth on the line.
Seckinger won the opener 13-6 before North Hall bounced back with a 5-2 victory in Game 2.
Tyler Greene struck out five and allowed three earned runs over six innings to pick up the Game 1 win, in addition to going 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate. Malachi Jeffries (three hits, two RBIs, three runs), Sebastian Hernandez (double, triple, three RBIs), Caleb Fleitz (three-run home run), Maverick Torres (double), Isaiah Williams (two hits) and Jordan Oldknow (double, two runs) backed up Greene.
In Game 2, Torres was the tough-luck losing pitcher despite striking out seven over six innings and not allowing an earned run. Jeffries, Greene, Oldknow, Fleitz, Hernandez and Torres had a hit each in the loss.
Wesleyan splits
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan rebounded from an opening 20-14 loss to Lumpkin County to win the nightcap 7-2 and split Tuesday’s Region 7-AAA doubleheader.
The two teams play Game 3 of their series Thursday to determine the region’s No. 2 and No. 3 seed for the state playoffs.
Dominick Scalese struck out nine and gave up one earned run on three hits over seven innings to win the nightcap. He also tacked on a two-run home run to a Game 2 offensive performance that featured an RBI double from Bo Britt and a two-run homer from Forrest Lietz.
Wesleyan (15-9, 12-5) scored seven early runs in Game 1, but Lumpkin reeled off 16 straight runs over the fourth and fifth innings for an 18-7 lead. Schley Gordy had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs as the Wolves attempted a comeback, but they never got within striking distance. Scalese had a pair of home runs and three RBIs in Game 1, and Townes Hardy had three hits and two RBIs.
