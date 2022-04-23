LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer edged Norcross 6-5 Friday to earn the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AAAAAAA for the Class AAAAAAA baseball playoffs.
The Tigers (19-10) lost Game 1 of the three-game series this week to Norcross, but rebounded to win the last two.
Nathan Beckman (4 1/3 innings, three hits, four earned runs, four strikeouts), Karson Kelly (2/3 inning, no runs) and Jack Young (two innings, three hits, one earned run, six strikeouts) split the pitching duties for Archer. Young picked up the win.
The Tigers’ top hitters were Jake Bridges (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), Beckman (1-for-3) and Caleb Mitchem (1-for-3).
BASEBALL
Brookwood 8, Lambert 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood headed into the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with an 8-4 victory over Lambert on Friday.
The Broncos (13-17), the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAAAAA, will host Campbell in the first round Wednesday.
Charlie Foster earned the win against Lambert, pitching three scoreless innings and allowing two hits. Jackson Barberi had a three-inning outing with three strikeouts, giving up no runs and no hits in the appearance. Collin Hart gave up one run and two hits in an inning.
Brookwood’s top hitters were Trey Clark (2-for-4, RBI, double), Charlie Foster (2-for-2, RBI), Jay Bueno (2-for-4, RBI), Ethan Reyes (1-for-3, two runs) and Cody Fuller (1-for-3, RBI).
Collins Hill 7, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Xander Olivares pitched Collins Hill to a 7-1 win over visiting Peachtree Ridge on Friday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Olivares struck out five and gave up three hits in six innings in the final game of the season for the Eagles, who will miss the playoffs.
Collins Hill got offensive contributions from Rashad Tubbs (one hit), Sam Horn (home run), Colin Livingston (one hit, one RBI), Jack Demos (one hit, one RBI), Kelvyn Gonzalez (two hits, home run, three RBIs), Trevor Jones (one hit) and Ethan Wellwood (two hits).
Peachtree Ridge is headed to the AAAAAAA state playoffs as the region’s No. 3 seed.
Mill Creek 5, North Gwinnett 4
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek completed a sweep of its three-game series with North Gwinnett on Friday, posting a 5-4 win.
Hunter Pirkle (three innings, three strikeouts, two earned runs), Ryan Thomas (three innings, three strikeouts, no earned runs) and Joe Martin shared the pitching duties. Jacques Walker led the Hawks’ offense with two hits and two runs scored.
Wesleyan 7, Grayson 1
LOGANVILLE — Wesleyan closed the regular season with a 7-1 victory over Grayson on Friday.
Carson Ballard led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. The Wolves’ also got key contributions at the plate from Forrest Lietz (2-for-4, double, RBI), Schley Gordy (1-for-2, double, RBI), Druw Jones (1-for-4, triple) and Cooper Blauser (1-for-2, three runs, three stolen bases).
Four Wesleyan pitchers combined to hold Grayson in check — Dominick Scalese (two innings, no hits, no runs, two strikeouts), Reed Purcell (2 2/3 innings, three hits, one unearned run, three strikeouts), Nate Kerpics (1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs) and Blauser (one inning, no hits, no runs, three strikeouts).
The Wolves (25-4) open the Class A Private state playoffs at home Friday, April 29 against Christian Heritage. The doubleheader starts at 4 p.m.
Grayson (18-11) was led by Austin Williamson, who was 3-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored. Kevin McConaghy was 1-for-3 with an RBI double for the Rams, who will begin the AAAAAAA state playoffs on the road as the No. 3 seed from Region 4-AAAAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.