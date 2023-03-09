SUWANEE — Antoine Rucker’s three-run triple in the top of the seventh inning capped Duluth’s 7-4 victory over Peachtree Ridge on Wednesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball.
Riley Hasenstab pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Wildcats, scattering four runs and two hits. Ethan Levine recorded a key out before Daniel Aleman earned the save.
Liam Bestermann pitched well for Peachtree Ridge, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing five hits and one earned run. He struck out six.
The Lions also got a solo home run from Ryan Ward.
BASEBALL
Buford 8, Dacula 2
DACULA — Nate Taylor carried a perfect game into the seventh inning Wednesday before giving up a leadoff hit in Buford’s 8-2 win over Dacula in the 8-AAAAAAA opener.
Taylor (2-1) struck out a career-high 12 in a complete game, giving up two hits and two earned runs in the seventh. He also blasted a three-run home run.
Jayden Clark went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run and a stolen base, recent Ole Miss commit Cannon Goldin was 2-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly, two RBIs and a run and Eli McElwaney was 2-for-3 with a run. The Wolves are 3-5 on the season.
Dacula (8-5) got 4 1/3 strong innings from pitcher Ryan Higdon, a two-run home run from Kaleb Perry and one hit and one run from Tyson Brown, who broke up Taylor’s perfect game bid in the seventh.
Norcross 2, Chamblee 1
NORCROSS — Charlie Smith’s go-ahead triple in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday lifted Norcross to a 2-1 victory over Chamblee.
Nick Lanning pitched five scoreless innings for the Blue Devils, and Avery Bizzell earned the victory in relief.
Brookwood 6, North Paulding 2
DALLAS — Brookwood improved to 7-3 on the season with a 6-2 victory over North Paulding on Wednesday.
Brenden Keller pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, giving up one hit and no earned runs with five strikeouts. Shawn Mize also pitched a scoreless, hitless inning with two strikeouts.
The Broncos’ top hitters were Ethan Reyes (2-for-4, run, RBI), V.J. Heath (2-for-4, run, RBI) and John Beverly (3-for-4, run, two stolen bases).
Loganville 9, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson fell 9-0 to visiting Loganville on Wednesday.
The Rams (7-8) got a double from Alex Espinoza and singles from Landon Arroyos, Austin Williamson, Tyler Phillips and Kevin McConaghy.
GAC sweeps Chattahoochee
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian swept a Region 6-AAAAA doubleheader with Chattahoochee on Wednesday.
The Spartans won the opener 10-0 behind big games at the plate from Conrad Cason (2-for-4, home run, double, two RBIs), Eli Hanna (2-for-4, three RBIs) and Camden Helms (2-for-3, double, RBI). Wynn Boren pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit and striking out four.
In Game 2, GAC won 16-10 with stellar offensive games from Hanna (3-for-5, home run, four RBIs), Bailey Teague (3-for-5, two doubles, five RBIs), Aaron Hobson (3-for-4, double, two RBIs) and Helms (2-for-3, RBI). Cole Scott was the winning pitcher, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits. Jasper Johnson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed one hit and struck out three.
Pickens 4, Wesleyan 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 4-3 to Pickens on Wednesday, evening the teams’ 7-AAA best-of-three series this week at 1-1.
Pickens led 1-0 early before Wesleyan (4-4) tied the score in the third inning when Schley Gordy drove in Forrest Lietz with a sacrifice fly. Pickens went back up 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, but the Wolves took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth on solo home runs from Matthew Wright and Grayson McCollum.
Pickens went ahead 4-3 in the fifth with a pair of runs.
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 10-12
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.