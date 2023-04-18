grayson.logo.jpg

LOGANVILLE — Alex Sanchez singled in the game-winning run in the ninth inning Monday, giving Grayson a walk-off victory and a doubleheader sweep of Archer in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball.

Sanchez drove in Elijah Miller, who led off the ninth with a double, for the 6-5 victory. The Rams (17-12, 10-4 region) won the opening game 11-8.

