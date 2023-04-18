LOGANVILLE — Alex Sanchez singled in the game-winning run in the ninth inning Monday, giving Grayson a walk-off victory and a doubleheader sweep of Archer in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball.
Sanchez drove in Elijah Miller, who led off the ninth with a double, for the 6-5 victory. The Rams (17-12, 10-4 region) won the opening game 11-8.
Alex Espinoza pitched two scoreless innings in the nightcap for the win, while Grayson’s Will Maier also pitched well in relief with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
J.D. Smith (3-for-5, RBI, run, two stolen bases) and Mason McCree (2-for-5, run, two stolen bases) led the Grayson hitters in Game 2.
Smith also stood out in Game 1, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base, a hit by pitch and two runs. He also struck out one in one inning for the save. Carlos Ceron (1-0) pitched four innings with two strikeouts and one earned run for the victory.
The Rams’ other top hitters in Game 1 were Landon Arroyos (3-for-3, double, hit by pitch, two RBIs), Isaiah Abrams (3-for-4, RBI, three runs, two stolen bases), Austin Williamson (1-for-3, three-run home run), Jeramie Favors (2-for-4, double, two RBIs, two runs) and McCree (2-for-4, run).
BASEBALL
Mountain View sweeps Central
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View clinched the No. 4 seed from 8-AAAAAAA for the state playoffs Monday with 10-0 and 14-6 victories over Central Gwinnett.
Cooper Johnson struck out eight in three, one-hit innings for the Game 1 win, in addition to tallying three hits, two doubles and two runs at the plate. Tyshon Patty had a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs in the opener, and Brett Sportsman had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Sportsman also pitched two innings, striking out one and allowing one hit.
Caleb Farr, Cole Polidore, Jesse Crews (double), Vik Patel, Drew Kuiters and Jayden Wilson added one hit apiece.
In Game 2, Patty struck out six in three innings for the win, giving up two unearned runs on two hits. He also had a home run and two RBIs.
Kyle Hong (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Victor Astacio (two hits, home run, four RBIs) led the Bears’ offense in the nightcap, while Wilson, Patel, Joel Taylor and Jackson Smith had a hit each.
Peachtree Ridge 12, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge clinched a state playoff berth Monday with a 12-0 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Zack Schlinkert was the winning pitcher after throwing two shutout innings, then Luke Clanahan followed with five strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Aaron Alonso and Braxton Mustiful had RBIs doubles to lead a big night from the Lions’ offense.
Mill Creek sweeps Collins Hill
SUWANEE — Mill Creek rolled to a pair of victories over Collins Hill, 15-0 and 7-4, on Monday in 8-AAAAAAA.
North 13, Berkmar 1
SUWANEE — Tyler Bak went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs Monday in North Gwinnett’s 13-1 win over Berkmar in five innings.
The Bulldogs (24-5, 11-1) also got contributions from Jake Gaskill (2-for-2, RBI), Andrew Doherty (1-for-3, two RBIs), Koa Kloehs (hit, RBI), Ryan Hall (hit, RBI) and Gavin Zoeller (hit, RBI).
Norcross sweeps Meadowcreek
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Meadowcreek 10-0 and 17-0 to sweep a 7-AAAAAAA doubleheader on Monday.
Jackson Kelly was the winning pitcher in Game 1, while Ryan Pfeifer, Charlie Smith and Griffin Scott had two hits each.
Joseph Mendoza earned the win in Game 2, Bryson Bizzell had three hits and Nick Lanning had two hits, in addition to his homer in Game 1. Daniel Isaacson, Eric Wilburn, Sam Choate and Andrew Bernard had two hits each in the nightcap.
GAC 3, Northview 0
JOHNS CREEK — Wynn Boren struck out five and gave up four hits over six scoreless innings Monday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 3-0 over Northview.
Aaron Hobson (1-for-2, triple, two walks, RBI), Camden Helms (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Logan Kimberl (1-for-3, double, RBI) led the GAC hitters.
Hebron 7, Oconee 0
DACULA — Daniel Barwick’s complete-game shutout helped Hebron Christian to a 7-0 win over Oconee County on Monday in 8-AAA.
Barwick struck out six, walked none and allowed six hits.
The Lions (11-13-1, 7-5) were led offensively by Demitri Watts (2-for-3, RBI), Nate Coker (2-for-4, run), Ayden Hudson (1-for-1, walk, sacrifice fly, run, RBI), Ryan Bruce (1-for-2, RBI, walk, sacrifice bunt), Morgan Wiles (1-for-3, walk, two runs) and Barrett Bruce (1-for-3, RBI).
Providence 10, East Jackson 3
LILBURN — Caleb Lee went 2-for-4 with a grand slam home run and five RBIs Monday in Providence Christian’s 10-2 win over East Jackson, while teammate Reece Newberry earned the victory with impressive pitching.
Newberry struck out 15, walked two and gave up two hits in a complete game, allowing only one earned run.
Keegan DeMayo (2-for-4, double, RBI), John Mark Compton (2-for-4, two runs), Bryan Chesnut (hit, two runs, stolen base) and Santos Wade (home run, two runs) were the Storm’s other top hitters.
