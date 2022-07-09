Since Druw Jones took up baseball, he has known about pressure and how to deal with it.
While being the son of former Major League All-Star Andruw Jones certainly put a target on his back at an early age, the Wesleyan star has done even more with his performance throughout his career in travel and high school baseball to set the bar even higher. Some might consider the bar he’s set for himself impossibly high.
Yet Jones, as he’s done year after year, continued to clear that bar with seeming ease this spring, capping his senior high school season by finally helping the Wolves back to a state championship, and earning the Daily Post’s Player of the Year honor for the second straight season.
And the 6-foot-4, 180-pound centerfielder, who is expected to be one of the top — and perhaps the top — selection in next weekend’s Major League Baseball Draft, did so the same way he’s done it every time he took the field by simply remembering that baseball is supposed to be fun.
“For the most part, it was just going out there and playing my game trying to have the most fun I can while playing because you never know when your last game is going to be,” Jones said. “So to be able to play with all those guys and being able to enjoy the moment with my teammates was all that mattered.”
The camaraderie between Jones and a Wesleyan squad filled with similarly talented teammates was a big factor in the Wolves (35-5) capturing 2022 Class A Private state title for the first time since 2015.
But as much joy as Jones and his teammates experienced in that accomplishment, Wesleyan head coach Brian Krehmeyer sensed something else amid the celebration after the Wolves swept North Cobb Christian in the title series on May 24.
And not surprisingly, what he sensed stemmed from the high expectation they set for themselves.
“The first sense of that, I’ll say, relief that came out was (when) I was reviewing pictures from the postgame celebration after the state championship,” Krehmeyer recalled. “I saw a picture of Druw and (Wolves starting shortstop) Cooper (Blauser), and the expression on their faces was one of joy. But I think I also identified some relief in their expressions.
“I felt it, as well. You don’t want to go four years with those guys (and the rest of the seniors) and not have a (state) championship to show for it. We felt like we had a really good team in 2020, of course (when the season was called off for COVID-19). We came up just short in 2021, but the lessons that we learned from 2021, no doubt, paid dividends in 2022 with how we approached playing at Coolray (Field) and how we approached playing Mount Paran (in the semifinals) the series before.”
As talented as the Jones and the Wolves are, it still took the determination to get the job done on the field for them — particularly the seniors — to finish what they started, and Jones did more than his part.
While many of his numbers were similar to those of a year ago when he was first named Daily Post Player of the Year — like his 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples and 29 walks — others took a dramatic uptick from his already impressive 2021 levels.
His .530 batting average jumped 85 points, while his OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of 1.702 skyrocketed 206 points, his 72 runs were 14 more from last year and he stole 18 more bases to finish with 32.
His average, runs scored, on-base percentage (.675) and hits (66) all set new Wesleyan single-season records, and he finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in average, hits and runs and second all-time in home runs, triples, RBIs and walks.
The single-season marks from this season are somewhat surprising, given that so many opponents chose to pitch to Jones instead of intentionally walk him, though as Krehmeyer pointed out, he was aided by other heavy hitters like Blauser, Bryce Hubbard, Schley Gordy, Forrest Lietz and Carson Ballard, among others, hitting behind him.
Still, it took quite a different approach for him to adjust when those pitchers pitched him more carefully.
“I was actually surprised that people did pitch to him,” Krehmeyer said. “That maybe speaks to who was batting behind him, but he had to show a lot of patience, and that’s hard to do when (there) are visitors who are there to watch you hit.
“So he had to show a lot of discipline not to chase balls out of the strike zone. Of course, he knows his strike zone very well. Sometimes, as all hitters so, (he would) question the calls from the umpire, but that’s what makes him an impressive hitter. When he had to expand his strike zone, the balls he had to swing at, he still squared them up, barreled them up and hit them successfully. I think the most amazing stat (was that) we played 40 games this season, and he hit safely in every single one of those games.”
Indeed, Jones’ season-long hitting streak was actually 41 games dating back to the end of the 2021 campaign and a hit in Wesleyan’s Game 2 loss to Mount Paran in the title series.
And he agrees with Krehmeyer’s assessment that a slight tweak to his approach paid off in a big way and made him a better hitter in 2022.
“Definitely, hitting is a work in progress,” Jones said. “I’m just trying to get better every time I go in there (to the batting cage) and every time we hit on the field, … just making sure I’m working on something.
“Obviously, I knew going in to the season I was going to see a lot of (pitches) soft away and fastballs hard away and things like that. So that was going to be what I worked on.”
Oddly enough, Jones’ biggest contribution to the Wolves’ run to the state title may not have come at the plate.
He was asked to pitch a year ago, and did so with 18 1/3 effective innings, and Krehmeyer asked him for an even larger role as an “opener,” including a Game 2 start in all five of Wesleyan’s state playoffs series.
“Me and Coach Krehmeyer, we talked about it a long time before the season, just making sure I still wanted to pitch, just being the draft year and that stuff and making sure I’m healthy,” Jones recalled. “Obviously I was open to anything. … It was fun. … I ended up pitching pretty well all season, so being able be in that role and take it over for that part and being able to win (just about) every game, too, I mean, it helped a lot.
“It was (great the coaches had) a lot of confidence in me being out on the mound, and just being the best person and best player I could be.”
As it turned out, Jones pitched a lot more than even he or Krehmeyer ever imagined as he saw his innings more than double to 41, and he responded by posting 10 wins — the third most in a single season in school history behind only the 11 from Grayson Garvin in 2006 and Andrew Sauer in 2015 — and striking out 53 opposing hitters.
“At the beginning of the season, my message to him was that if we were to accomplish the goals we had for our team, he was going to have to pitch,” Krehmeyer said. “So we had targeted about 20 to 25 innings for him on the mound. He ended up throwing 41, and in those innings, he accumulated 10 wins, which is second (most single-season) all-time at Wesleyan. We have a couple who are tied at 10. Only a couple have 11, and that includes (former All-County pitcher Grayson) Garvin and (2009 Daily Post Pitcher of the Year Devin) Stanton and the rest of them.
“He had been a reliever in past years, but not wanting to jeopardize his arm health, I told him, ‘It’d probably be best if you become a starter so you could get your arm and your body warmed up prior to the game, give us two or three innings of good, solid pitching and then we’ll put you in center field.’ He liked that because he’s a ball player. Before anything else, he’s just a baseball player. He loves being in the middle of the action. So having the opportunity to be a starting pitcher excited him, and often times, when that two … or three innings would come up, he would ask to pitch even more.”
As Jones pointed out, his pitching days are over, given that he is expected to become only the ninth Gwinnett County player to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, and perhaps even surpass Buford grad and current Giants catcher Joey Bart (No. 2 overall in 2018) as the highest draft pick in county history.
While that moment still lies ahead, there are plenty of moments during his Wesleyan career, especially the state title, for him to look back on.
“I enjoyed every moment,” Jones said. “There wasn’t a down moment ever. I mean, obviously there were a couple of losses here and there, but I guess leaving my mark and being the best teammate on the field I could be, that’s what (teammates) appreciated — having a leader on the field and a guy they could talk to at any time.”
There’s no doubt in Krehmeyer’s mind what kind of mark Jones has left on the Wolves’ program.
“He’s No. 1,” Krehmeyer. “We’ve had good ones. I think the most recent (great) one was (2015 Daily Post Player of the Year and former Baltimore Orioles infielder) Jahmai (Jones, no relation). But even Jahmai, who would come out … before spring training (this spring) and would work out with the team, acknowledges that Druw is the best. Garvin did a lot of special things, and that was also during an age when bats were contributing to the excitement of the game. But Druw hand’s down is No. 1.”
