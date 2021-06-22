Given his bloodline to a former Major League All-Star, Druw Jones knows all about having to deal with high standards and expectations every time he steps foot on a baseball diamond.
If being the son of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones wasn't enough pressure, the Wesleyan centerfielder only raised the bar with his own success through the previous two years of high school and summer travel ball.
That success has made him a consensus top-five pick in most national rankings for the class of 2022.
However, Jones had little trouble living up to those sky-high expectations, hitting .445 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs, 58 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples, a 1.494 OPS and 14 stolen bases in helping the Wolves (32-6) to a Class A Private state runner-up finish.
And the 2021 Daily Post Player of the Year did so by keeping his mindset simple.
“Just trying to relax, have fun and just continue to make baseball just a game instead of trying to overanalyze things,” said Jones, who is already committed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt and is a highly ranked prospects for next year's Major League Baseball Draft, when asked about his approach to the 2021 high school season. “Just make it so it wasn't more stressful than just playing baseball. And just be there for my teammates.”
Wesleyan coach Brian Krehmeyer isn't the least bit surprised at how well Jones has dealt with all the attention and scrutiny.
After all, he's seen first-hand how the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has shown mental toughness and maturity to match his athletic talents through three seasons with the Wolves.
“Besides the physical talent that he received from his parents, another often overlooked gift is what the scouts call his make-up,” Krehmeyer said. “That is, he never gets too high, he never gets too low. He understands that baseball is a game of failure. You're going to fail more times than you succeed. He's able to put a bad at-bat, or even a loss, behind him very quickly. There were times where he felt like he wasn't playing up to the level that he should or wanted to. I told him, 'Druw, you're the last person I worry about being able to bounce back.'
“He just had this great resilience about him, which is what you need because no matter what level of baseball you're trying to play, you're going to meet with failure. There's a lot of guys who can't handle that well, and that's the end of their baseball path. Druw handled his very well. He understands that baseball is a process, and he believes in the process. So he doesn't stay in a slump very long.”
As strong as Jones' mentality and approach to at the plate were this spring, he admits it wasn't always as easy as he made it look.
Given his past results, the number of hittable pitches he saw each time he came to the plate were quite limited, which required plenty of patience.
“Sometimes at the beginning of the season, I wasn't getting a lot of pitches to really drive and hit,” Jones said. “So I was kind of more chasing (pitches). … But being a lead-off hitter, I just had to do what I had to do to get on base. And I started being more selective with my approach.”'
Jones showed enough patience to draw 29 bases on balls in 152 plate appearances, or one walk every 5.2 trips to the plate, and eventually, that gained him more pitches to hit, which he took full advantage of.
Of course, his contributions to Wesleyan's success weren't only limited to his bat or his outstanding defense in center field.
He also excelled on the mound, finishing with a 3-1 record and adding two saves, a 1.53 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings.
And while there was some pressure to deal with in being used in plenty of high-leverage situations, Jones says pitching was another way of helping him relax and have fun with the game.
“When I'm on the mound, I (am not) as comfortable as I am at the plate,” Jones said. “But it's just as fun to be out there and doing whatever I can do to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.