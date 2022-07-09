In a high school baseball season in which Gwinnett County was so loaded in pitching talent even with injuries limiting some of the top candidates’ availability — including last year’s winner, Buford’s Dylan Lesko — it was going to take something special in order for someone to stand out.
Landon Stripling’s 2022 campaign on the mound, and elsewhere, during which he posted a 9-2 record with a 1.53 ERA, 81 strikeouts against just nine walks and a .191 opponents batting average in 59 2/3 innings qualifies.
However, the genesis of the Daily Post Pitcher of the Year’s special junior season goes back a full year earlier.
Stripling capped an already impressive sophomore season by closing out Parkview’s third straight Class AAAAAAA state championship by getting the pitching victory in Game 2 of the 2021 state finals series sweep over North Paulding.
And while the Panthers’ hold on the title came to an end in this year’s state semifinals, the 6-foot, 190-pound right-hander and Mercer commit used the experience of being placed in such a high-leverage role at such a young age to bring his game to an even higher level.
Of course, getting a year older and more physically mature to add a little more power behind his pitches, as well as working to refine his mechanics and command, also helped.
However, Stripling is convinced the mental aspects of being thrown into the fire in pressure situations played the primary role in his development on the mound this spring.
“I think it was a learning experience as far as learning how to deal with bigger moments in big games,” Stripling said. “So I definitely think it allowed for me to understand how to handle the situation in those big moments. I definitely think it made me a better pitcher.
“Obviously, I was working on the usual stuff — bettering pitches, pitch control, maybe trying to get some (extra velocity) and stuff. I think ultimately it was the mental aspect of it. Going though my sophomore year, stepping out on the mound every time, I was a little nervous. I had a lot of adrenaline. … So being able to use that into junior year, the mental side I think I was a little better at — just being able to control myself and do that part of the game.”
He’ll get no argument from Parkview head coach Chan Brown, who had enough faith in Stripling to put him in his prominent role as a sophomore last year, and then saw it rewarded with his transformation to a seasoned veteran in 2022.
“Landon has been a mainstay in our pitching rotation the last two years,” Brown said. “Without Landon Stripling, we would not have enjoyed the success that we’ve had the last two years. … Landon’s ability to throw three pitches for strikes in any count has made him very dominant on the mound. When Landon takes the mound, our kids know we have a great chance to win.”
The adjustment Stripling made both mentally and physically weren’t only limited to issues directly related to his pitching.
For one thing, after having a big advantage in dealing with his growth process in 2021 with his older brother Bryson serving as his catcher, Stripling had to adjust to a new catcher with his brother having graduated and gone off to college at Morehead (Ky.) State.
As it turned out, he was fortunate enough to have another catcher this season who was almost as close to him in senior Wyatt Talik.
“It really wasn’t that bad because me and Wyatt had a pretty good relationship as friends going into the year,” Stripling explained. “We had trained all offseason together. It was just the little things. Like, maybe on certain pitches, if I wanted him to set up somewhere, it was little things like that. But we were always able to communicate. We feel comfortable with each other, so it really wasn’t that big of a difference.”
The other major adjustment Stripling made came with the expansion of his role on the team when he wasn’t pitching.
He got a lot more time playing first base and being in the regular batting order this spring, and he responded with a huge season at the state, hitting .433 with six home runs, 33 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, a 1.249 OPS and 29 runs scored, as well as posting a solid .984 fielding percentage on defense.
While Stripling admitted that while he felt some physical effects of the heavier workload, he never let it get the best of him.
“It was definitely an adjustment going from not having to hit and just pitching to going in to (do both),” Stripling said. “I had to create a faster routine … (and) there was definitely more fatigue on the mound. There would be some games where I’d be in the fourth or fifth inning and be a little tired and kind of have to push through that.”
Stripling says he intends to work on his conditioning this summer and into the fall in order to increase his stamina and give him a chance to continue competing at a high level on the mound and at the plate.
He’ll have plenty of support in that task from an important teammate who was also a dominant two-way presence for the Panthers this spring — fellow junior and Mercer commit Garrett Lambert.
Combined with sophomore left-hander Ford Thompson, Stripling and Lambert made up one of the most formidable starting rotations in Georgia.
And with all three set to return in 2023, he knows the trio will be a big key to give Parkview a chance to get back to the top of the hill in Class AAAAAAA.
“I think I’ll just have to step up into a bigger leadership role,” Stripling said. “Obviously, I’ll work on my individual game and try to become a better baseball player, but just stepping up into a leadership role or trying to help out the kids who were on varsity (this) year and the new kids get figured out quicker so we can get the season going earlier than we have these past two seasons so we can ride with it into the playoffs. The goal is obviously always the state championship. That’s what we always want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.