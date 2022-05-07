BUFORD — As much as any team left in the Georgia High School Association’s state baseball playoffs, Buford understands how tough winning a title really is, even under the best of circumstances.
After all, it’s a lesson the Wolves learned the hard way last year amid high expectations, when they suffered a shocking upset to Pope in the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs after winning their first 32 games of the season.
With the expectations just as high coming into the 2022 campaign, Buford managed to exorcise that demon — at least, to an extent — with its 7-3, 14-0 sweep of Glynn Academy in the second round last Tuesday at Gerald McQuaig Field.
“It was a great feeling,” said senior right-handed pitcher and first baseman Riley Stanford, who was the winning pitcher of Game 2 Tuesday and went a combined 2-for-4 with three walks at the plate for the doubleheader. “I mean, we knew what we had the capability of doing. We just had to execute on it. We did a great job (Tuesday). Everybody came together for … team effort. So it was pretty amazing.”
However, that accomplishment doesn’t make the road to the ultimate goal any easier, as the No. 2 Wolves (26-7) next face a trip to top-ranked and defending state champ Houston County (27-4) in the quarterfinals, beginning with a doubleheader Monday in Warner Robins.
As loaded as Buford’s roster remains even with the absence of pitching ace and 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year Dylan Lesko to season-ending Tommy John surgery, Houston County’s roster is just as stacked.
The Bears feature senior outfielder Gage Harrelson — a Texas Tech signee, Georgia Dugout Preview South Georgia Big 10 selection and highly ranked prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft — and a pair of junior Division I prospects in left-handed pitcher/first baseman Andrew Dunford and Georgia Tech-committed third baseman/outfielder Drew Burress, posing quite the challenge for the Wolves.
“Just my experience over the last 31 years, it just seems like that third round is the round that you get your big battle,” Buford coach Stuart Chester said after last Tuesday’s sweep of Glynn Academy. “I guess Monday will be that. Houston is a very good baseball team (with) a lot of talent. And of course, that’s a hard place to play.”
It’s just one more obstacle the Wolves have had to face this spring, even in a season that began with sky-high expectations with the aforementioned loaded roster that included Lesko, who is still considered a possible top-10 pick in June’s Major League Baseball Draft despite his injury, another highly ranked draft prospect in Stanford, as well as his fellow Georgia Tech signees Jackson Gaspard and Brant Baughcum, plus Miami (Fla.)-signed two-sport star Kaden Martin and a host of others.
Lesko’s injury was obviously the biggest of those obstacles, though for more than just the obvious reason, according to Chester.
“Losing someone like Dylan — people don’t realize he’s (also) one of our best defensive players (at shortstop), one of our best bats,” said Chester, a 31-year coaching veteran who won six state championships at Cartersville before moving over to Buford after the 2017 season. “So you lose three people right there, really. Then on the mound, you actually lose two arms because in the first game (of a playoff series), he usually takes care of business. So you don’t have to burn another arm.”
Compounding the loss of Lesko were less devastating, yet still concerning, injuries to the other two members of the Wolves’ starting rotation — Stanford and Gaspard — over the ensuing weeks.
The combination of those injuries, and other bumps and bruises, plus a brutal stretch of the schedule during the last few weeks of April in which the Wolves lost seven of their last nine games of the regular season after winning the first 20 games.
“We’re beat up and banged up,” Chester said. “Jackson, up until (the first-round series) last week, hadn’t thrown in 16 days. He had bicep tendinitis. (Stanford has) got a bad ankle, and he turned it in warm-ups (before Tuesday’s Game 2 against Glynn Academy). We didn’t even know if we were going to bring him out and start him.
“We’re just banged up. Brant’s hurt a little bit, (too). Jackson’s sore. So for us to come out and and be efficient (in Tuesday’s doubleheader) — that’s what we talk about, especially with our arms on the mound. Be efficient and make plays (in the field) when we can. Don’t give (opponents) four outs. Cut down the number of pitches. And at the plate, produce. I was frustrated in the first game because we left so many (runners) on base. But (the kids) did a good job. It’s a great group of young men.”
The good news for the Wolves is that they appear to be getting healthier and have seemingly regained confidence in the first two rounds of the playoffs
Gaspard was able to battle through six innings, scattering eight hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts to pick up the win in Tuesday’s opener with the help from a couple of defensive gems by outfielders Stan Zagrodnik and Parker Walsh.
“I felt great,” said Gaspard, who improved to 7-0 on the season, and who has never lost a decision in three years in the Buford rotation. “But we’re playing good teams in the (state) playoffs, and the high school playoffs in Georgia are tough.
“Baseball is a team game. We had outfielders make great plays and infielders make great plays and got me out of some binds. We work all week to make ourselves better at the plate and in the field, and it shows in the games.”
Meanwhile, Stanford (7-1 on the season) didn’t seem bothered by his ankle much in the nightcap, giving up just three hits and striking out eight in six shutout innings.
And the Wolves also got a scoreless inning out of the bullpen from sophomore Nate Taylor to close out each game of the doubleheader.
So, while Houston County poses a daunting a task as Buford in the quarterfinals, Stanford says he and his teammates are not only ready for such a challenge, but are embracing it.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Stanford, who also went a combined 2-for-4 with three walks during the second-round doubleheader. “They have a great program over there, and they have a great bunch of players. But I believe we have what it takes to knock them off.”
