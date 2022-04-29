Jahmai Jones knows his record is on notice.
The former Wesleyan baseball star and current second baseman in the Baltimore Orioles organization still holds Wesleyan’s all-time record for stolen bases in a season with 40 in his senior campaign in 2015.
But thanks to the special relationship he has maintained with Wesleyan after graduation, he is very aware current Wesleyan shortstop Cooper Blauser stole 29 bases in the regular season.
“He texted me yesterday,” Jones said after his Norfolk Tides played against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. “He told me he was eyeing it. I love that kid, and there’s a lot of guys over there that I’ve been working with. I go back and work with them every year. Every offseason I’ve been back, and getting to be around that group obviously is nostalgic for me, but at the same time I just love being around the game.”
The Los Angeles Angels drafted Jones in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft straight out of Wesleyan, and he finally made his Major League debut in 2020 with the team. The Orioles traded for him the following offseason, and he is now at Triple-A Norfolk.
Moving away from a California-based team has had many benefits for Jones, especially for his family. Norfolk playing in the International League along with Gwinnett means Jones always gets to make at least one trip home, and his family has had the opportunity to watch him play up close this week with the Tides at Coolray Field.
And Jones took full advantage, clubbing a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game to boisterous cheering from his sister, his mother and his brother Malachi sitting in the first row next to the Norfolk dugout.
“It was amazing,” Malachi, a former Central Gwinnett High School and Appalachian State University football player said. “I don’t get a lot of opportunities to see Jam play live just because he’s all over the country, and I’ve had my football endeavors. We heard the sound of it, and we pretty much just looked up in the air, and we saw that ball going over the fence. Absolutely amazing feeling, and we were super glad to see it live.”
On top of being closer to his immediate family, being back East has allowed Jones to stay in even closer contact with his high school baseball family at Wesleyan.
“He’s just a great asset to us,” Wesleyan head coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “In December and January he comes and works out with us. He hits with the guys, and just imparts a lot of wisdom with them.”
Not only do his annual offseason trips to Peachtree Corners feed into Jones' passion for helping younger baseball players along in their journeys, but Krehmeyer knows the benefits are mutual.
“To have a guy that wore the same jersey that they’re wearing, attended the same classes that they’re attending, to be able to speak that wisdom into these guys of what it takes to get to that next level is just invaluable,” Krehmeyer said. “He gives them his phone number so they can text him, and it’s just different than a coach talking to a player. We couldn’t be more proud of what Jahmai is doing.”
Jones has helped countless Wesleyan players through the years, and this year has been no exception. The Wolves have won 17 consecutive games after completing a sweep of Christian Heritage in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday. The roster is loaded with players eager to follow in his footsteps and reach professional baseball, and among these players are Blauser and Druw Jones.
“He’s almost like a brother to me,” Druw Jones said. “When he comes out here, it’s just a different feel. He’s always on me about something if I’m not doing anything hard enough. He just makes sure to keep pushing me all the way.”
Part of pushing Wesleyan players to the next level goes back to what Jones produced during that senior season. One of those marks is the coveted stolen base record, a mark Blauser inched towards when he recorded his 30th stolen base of the season in Game 2 of the first round playoff series. If Wesleyan reaches the championship series, he will have between eight and 12 more games to get the final 10 stolen bases to tie the record.
“I think I’m getting close,” Blauser said about the record. “I thought that nobody would be able to get near it. He’s just a great mentor and a great player. He loves us; he loves being around us and helping us out. We all appreciate that.”
In addition to the 40 stolen bases, Jones hit .464 on the season and helped the Wolves go a perfect 10-0 in the Class AA state playoffs en route to a championship.
And with everything he has seen from this team up close, he has a sense the 2015 championship team might soon have some company.
“I was talking to (Krehmeyer) probably four days ago when they won region,” Jones said. “Him and I are still close. I’m excited for them to start playoff baseball. I think this is the year they do it.”
