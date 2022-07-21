Bally Sports Southeast will televise the Atlanta Braves’ Alumni Weekend Softball Home Run Derby on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with Bally Sports analysts and former Braves players Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan serving as team captains.
The Home Run Derby will air during the Braves LIVE pregame show, with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth Braves Alumni Home Run Derby and third with Francoeur and Jordan as team captains and participants. Jordan’s team won the last Alumni Home Run Derby in 2019, while Francoeur’s squad picked up the win in 2018. The event started in 2017 with Jordan participating each of the first three years.
A batter from each team will alternate at the plate with everyone’s home run totals through 60 seconds being added to their team’s cumulative score. The team with the most combined home runs will win the competition.
There will be six batters participating in the Home Run Derby. Joining Francoeur and Jordan will be Braves alumni Steve Avery, Johnny Estrada, Kelly Johnson and Andruw Jones. Bally Sports Southeast will televise a draft with Francoeur and Jordan choosing their teams on the Braves LIVE pregame show, Friday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Play-by-play announcer Chip Caray will call the Home Run Derby and will be interacting with the two mic’d up captains, Francoeur and Jordan, throughout the competition. Bally Sports analysts Paul Byrd and Peter Moylan will pitch to batters and analyst Nick Green will be a catcher while wearing a GoPro camera to provide a catcher’s eye view on every pitch. Reporter Kelly Crull will be interviewing participants after each round from the field. Treavor Scales will be the host of Braves LIVE.
