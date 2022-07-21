Jeff_and_Chip.jpg

Fox Sports South broadcasters Jeff Francoeur, left, and Chip Caray in the booth for an Atlanta Braves game.

 Fox Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast will televise the Atlanta Braves’ Alumni Weekend Softball Home Run Derby on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with Bally Sports analysts and former Braves players Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan serving as team captains.

The Home Run Derby will air during the Braves LIVE pregame show, with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth Braves Alumni Home Run Derby and third with Francoeur and Jordan as team captains and participants. Jordan’s team won the last Alumni Home Run Derby in 2019, while Francoeur’s squad picked up the win in 2018. The event started in 2017 with Jordan participating each of the first three years.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.