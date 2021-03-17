Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, rebranding from FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, announced its 2021 Atlanta Braves regular season schedule featuring 155 games on Wednesday.
All games not airing exclusively on a national platform will air on the all-new Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast regional networks beginning with Opening Day coverage, Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Philadelphia Phillies.
Chip Caray returns for his 17th season as a Braves play-by-play announcer and will be joined in the booth by 12-year MLB veteran and former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur, a Parkview grad who returns for his fourth season as in-game analyst. Returning to the booth for a 10th season as in-game anaylst is 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, Tom Glavine.
Reporting from the dugout, sidelines and studio throughout the game will be Kelly Crull (second season) and 14-year MLB veteran and All-Star Paul Byrd (ninth season).
Bally Sports telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, “Braves LIVE,” hosted by Jerome Jurenovich for a 15th season. He will be joined on the Braves LIVE set throughout the season by analysts Brian Jordan (15th season), Duluth grad Nick Green (seventh season) and Peter Moylan (third season). Jordan is a 15-year MLB veteran and former Braves outfielder and All-Star. Green is a former Braves infielder and eight-year MLB veteran. Moylan played 12 years in the MLB, including nine seasons with the Braves.
Complementing Opening Day coverage on April 1 — and marking a new era of regional sports — “Bally Sports Big Opening Day” will leverage the Bally Sports regional networks to offer fans across the country for the first-time ever with a live, whip-around style MLB Opening Day program. In coordination with Sinclair-owned sister sports platforms, including Tennis Channel and Stadium, the three-hour special will offer fans MLB previews as well as NHL, NBA, and pro-tennis updates and highlights. Leading off at 11 a.m., “Bally Sports Big Opening Day” will originate from Stadium’s studio in Chicago and air across all 19 Bally Sports RSNs, including Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, and feature expert analysts, exclusive interviews, social media updates and more.
Thursday, April 1
Atlanta Braves Opening Day Coverage on Bally Sports South
· 11 a.m. ET – Bally Sports Big Opening Day
· 2 p.m. ET – Braves LIVE Pregame
· 3 p.m. ET – Braves vs. Phillies
· 6:30 p.m. ET – Braves LIVE Postgame
“Braves Season Preview 2021” will debut Friday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX Sports South prior to the Braves vs. Twins Spring Training game at 6 p.m. ET. The show will re-air through March 30 on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.