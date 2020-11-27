DACULA — A balanced Dacula offense was too much for Alexander in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state football playoffs Friday night.
Both Kaleb Edwards and Kyle Efford topped the 100-yard mark running the ball, and Blaine Jenkins was efficient throwing it in a 49-24 victory. The Falcons (7-3) move on to a road game in the second round next week at Allatoona.
Edwards rushed 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and Efford carried 20 times for 108 yards and three scores, and Dacula also matched that success with the arm of Jenkins, who completed 12 of 14 passes for 211 yards and a TD to Edwards, who finished with six catches for 153 yards. Donovan Williams also had a pair of catches for 30 yards.
Edwards accounted for both first-quarter TDs as the hosts took a 14-3 lead. He rushed for a 6-yard score and caught a 63-yard TD from Jenkins. The teams traded scores in the second quarter with Efford scoring on a pair of short runs.
Efford’s 10-yard TD run with 5:50 left in the third quarter pushed the lead to 35-17, and Edwards extended it early in the fourth with an 8-yard TD run. After an Alexander score, E’mond Pittman’s 15-yard TD run provided the final margin.
Nick Daniel went 7-for-7 on PATs for the Falcons.
Donovan Hoskins led Alexander, rushing 17 times for 198 yards and a TD, in addition to throwing a TD pass to Tavis Maloy. Tyren Curd added 16 carries for 106 yards and a score.
