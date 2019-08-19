LAWRENCEVILLE — An experienced defense and deep attack is fueling the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team this season.
The Grizzlies, ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll, are coming off a Round of 16 finish at the national tournament and an Association of Independent Institutions title.
“This group has potential, but the bar is set so high in this program,” head coach Steve DeCou said. “Can we get back to the final site again? Can we get to the Final Four or a championship game? Can we win it? Winning conference championships, winning opening rounds is great. We’ll never take that for granted, but the bar is set too high. Let’s go beyond what we’ve done before.”
Goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic has an 11-4-1 record over his first two years. The junior didn’t go home to Montenegro over the summer, instead playing for GGC assistant Stephen Magennis with the Georgia Revolution FC of the National Premier Soccer League
Defender Andrew White graduated, but all four players on the back line are returning starters. Ian Aramburu started at midfield last year and slid back to defense with White’s departure. Fellow seniors Sagi Hirsch and Malik Thornell, a South Gwinnett grad, are back, along with sophomore Gianmaria Fiore.
The 6-foot-3 Italian spent the summer here playing for the Revolution — and it shows.
“I think Gian is going to make a big jump,” DeCou said.
DeCou saw it last year with midfielder Toni Tiente.
“The jump Toni made from Year 1 to Year 2 was that summer of getting the experience playing at a consistent high level (with Revolution),” he said. “Gianma did the same thing. He looks like he’s made the same jump Toni did. So that’s the expectation.”
Tiente earned second NAIA All-America team honors in 2018 after scoring eight goals and a single-season school-record 11 assists. He added NPSL regional honors during the offseason.
“Everybody knew he was good, but now you’ve got that bullseye on your back,” DeCou said.
More midfield experience comes from juniors Alfredo and Alex Rivera, brothers who combined to make 31 appearances last fall. Alfredo provided three assists as the duo helped the Grizzlies amass 45 assists last fall.
“The Rivera brothers, Brookwood grads, had an unbelievable spring,” DeCou said. “Both did very well (in a scrimmage last week) against Clayton.
“But I think the biggest surprise (last) Tuesday night in the midfield was Milton Alfaro, a Central Gwinnett grad. He was all over it. It was a shock. I mean, we knew he was good. In his first scrimmage, he gives away his first ball. Complete mistake and you’re thinking, ‘How is he going to respond?’ Unbelievable. Did very well.”
Two freshmen Ilan Adam and Marouane Zine add to the depth.
“They are very experienced players who are going to take that midfield to another level,” DeCou said. “We’re excited about those guys.”
Up front, GGC returns seniors Carlos Delarosa, who has scored five goals during the past two seasons, and Oscar Sommerkamp, who scored twice last fall, including a game-winning overtime tally in a victory at Reinhardt University.
Junior Krishna Clarke provided 13 points. He scored two goals in the semifinals as the Grizzlies captured the conference championship.
Junior Myles Barber, another South Gwinnett grad, scored the game-winning goal in last year’s A.I.I. final against Bellevue University (Neb.). He found the back of the net three times and added an assist last season in 11 starts as a midfielder.
Sophomore Aoci Pilipili, who led DeKalb County in scoring at Tucker, and two more Gwinnett grads make for a dangerous attack. Freshman Emmanuel Olusanya played at Berkmar and sophomore Edward Raji, a Collins Hill product, transferred in from Georgia Southern.
“We’re big. We’re athletic. We’re going to cause people fits,” DeCou said. “This is probably the deepest position group we have but they’re all very similar in their physical abilities.
“You’re going to get worn out and the next guy is going to come on and have those same qualities. The expectation is high for us just to wear people down. Like hockey, we’ll send those lines in and run them into the ground.”
GCC has 11 matches home this fall after starting the season with road games in Indiana against Grace College and Huntington University. The home opener at the Grizzly Soccer Complex comes Aug. 27 against Bryan College (Tenn.).