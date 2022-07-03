Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA;Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Lucas Sims (39) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Lucas Sims (39) yells in celebration after striking out Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lucas Sims (39), pictured, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the baseball team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Cincinnati Reds Photo Day March 18 0697
Brookwood grad Lucas Sims’ Major League Baseball season is done thanks to a back injury, according to a Cincinnati Enquirer report.
Sims has a herniated disc that will require surgery next week in Los Angeles. The right-handed pitcher tried to play through the pain for the Cincinnati Reds, but eventually it became too much, according to the report.
“It’s probably been there for a little bit,” Sims told the Enquirer. “Pitching irritated it. It just got unbearable. It’s hitting the nerve and I can’t feel my foot. That’s not good, so surgery next week.”
Sims, 28, pitched in six games this season for the Reds. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder was a first-round draft pick (No. 21 overall) by the Atlanta Braves shortly after his high school graduation in 2012. Since breaking through to the majors with the Braves in 2017, he has pitched in 120 MLB games.
