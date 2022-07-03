Brookwood grad Lucas Sims’ Major League Baseball season is done thanks to a back injury, according to a Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Sims has a herniated disc that will require surgery next week in Los Angeles. The right-handed pitcher tried to play through the pain for the Cincinnati Reds, but eventually it became too much, according to the report.

“It’s probably been there for a little bit,” Sims told the Enquirer. “Pitching irritated it. It just got unbearable. It’s hitting the nerve and I can’t feel my foot. That’s not good, so surgery next week.”

Sims, 28, pitched in six games this season for the Reds. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder was a first-round draft pick (No. 21 overall) by the Atlanta Braves shortly after his high school graduation in 2012. Since breaking through to the majors with the Braves in 2017, he has pitched in 120 MLB games.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.