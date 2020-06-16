Brandon "B.J." Harmon, a former high school standout in two sports at Mill Creek, was killed in a boating accident over the weekend in Bayou Texar, an arm of water that extends from Pensacola Bay into Pensacola, Fla.
Harmon, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night after he was struck while swimming by another boater. The 26-year-old driver of the other boat, Walker O’Connor, was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence, according to the Pensacola News Journal. He was sent to the Escambia County Jail and bonded out for $1,000.
Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille spoke with the News Journal and said prosecutors were reviewing the case to determine if additional charges would filed against O’Connor, who was arrested after the accident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m.
"We are in the process of reviewing the case," Marcille told the newspaper. "We should make a decision in the next week or two regarding whether additional charges are appropriate."
According to the News Journal report, O’Connor was behind the wheel of an 18-foot Four Winns boat, a second boat traveling with Harmon, who was waiting in the water for pickup.
Harmon played his final two seasons of college baseball at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. The outfielder played in 97 games with 95 starts, hitting .322 with 57 RBIs. In only two seasons, he ranked in West Florida’s career top 10 in being hit by pitch (22) and sacrifice bunts (16).
The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder hit .342 with 32 RBIs as a senior in 2018, when he graduated with a degree in health care administration. He previously played baseball at Valdosta State and the College of Central Florida.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to B.J.’s family and friends,” West Florida head baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat said in a school release. “This is a tragedy of a young man taken to soon. He was loved and respected because of how he treated everyone he came in contact with. He was the example of all that encompasses being a student-athlete here at UWF and he will be dearly missed.”
Harmon, who was born in Lawrenceville, excelled for both the baseball and football teams at Mill Creek, where he graduated in 2013. His father, Vernon, was a longtime assistant football coach at Mill Creek.
He was a second-team all-county selection in baseball as a senior in 2013 when he hit .360 with 17 stolen bases. He helped the Hawks to three straight region titles his final three high school seasons.
As a defensive back in football, he made 72 tackles as a senior for a state quarterfinal team which earned the first home playoff game in school history. One of his highlight plays that season was a blocked field goal was time expired in a 17-14 win over Collins Hill. He held football weightlifting marks for players 150 pounds and under in the bench press (260 pounds) and parallel squats (370).
