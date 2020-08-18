After a spectacular 2019 campaign, the Georgia defense is reloaded for another year of greatness after losing only two starters to the NFL.
The unit is loaded with talent like redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who plans to have a huge year after leading the team with 5.5 sacks and 34 quarterback pressures last year.
He used the summer months to perfect his pass-rushing.
“I’ve just been working every day coming in here and just having that grit inside to get better everyday,” Ojulari said. “Working different edge moves and counter moves just to make sure I can (get to the QB.)”
One of the newer faces set for a breakout year is sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean, a five-star recruit out of Mississippi, saw significant time in all 14 games for the Bulldogs last year. Like the rest of the defense, he is only focused on building off of 2019’s success.
“The 2020 defense hasn’t done anything. We haven’t even stepped on the field. That’s all we really need to say that we haven’t done anything on the field yet,” Dean said. “I’m grateful to be playing all the teams we are playing, but our focus is on us right now. No matter what the order of the games are, we’re going to prepare the same each week. As a team, we will practice hard. That’s what we do.”
With the departure of three-year starting linebacker Tae Crowder, Dean will need to step up and help lead the defense, too. As daunting as that task may be, the young player isn’t fazed.
“I for sure feel comfortable — you've got to be comfortable. If you’re not and can’t be, (the coaches) will find someone who can," Dean said. "You have to be comfortable in telling everybody what to do. You’ve got to be able to be there vocally on defense.”
Perhaps the most vital piece of Georgia’s defensive puzzle comes from senior Richard LeCounte, who is ready to lead the defense from his safety spot.
“Richard has been here for three years, so coming in here for his fourth season right here, he’s just taking that role and doing what he’s supposed to do,” Ojulari said.
“Having a guy like that is great… someone that knows the defense and can teach everybody,” Dean said of LeCounte.
Even though their first game is still over a month away, competition has not been a scarcity on the practice field for Georgia's players. With no depth chart set in stone yet, every player is fighting for the right to start on Saturdays.
“I think practice has been pretty good with pretty great tempo. We’re just out there working out, giving it all we got and doing what we've got to do to make sure we can play ball,” Ojulari said. “There’s a competition every day. There’s no first team… everyone’s got to come in every day and show that you’re the one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.