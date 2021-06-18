Providence Christian recently held The Squallys, its ESPYs-style celebration to honor the best from the Lilburn private school’s 2020-21 athletics season.
Track and field star Ayden Drake was named Outstanding Female Athlete, while the Outstanding Male Athlete went to basketball player Chance Thacker. The Coach of the Year went to boys basketball’s Joey Thacker, and the Team of the Year was boys soccer.
Other top awards went to Comeback of the Year (boys soccer), Male Breakthrough Athlete (Tony Carpio), Female Breakthrough Athlete (Ryan Jeremiah), Most Memorable Performance (Elijah Williams), Female Rookie of the Year (Ellison Chadwick), Male Rookie of the Year (Caleb Lee), Best Upset (baseball) and Record-Breaking Performance (Skyler Jordan).
