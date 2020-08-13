The Atlanta Gladiators announced the re-signing of forward Avery Peterson for the 2020-2021 ECHL season on Thursday.
“Avery had a breakout year as a pro last season. He stepped up and took more ice time,” said Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle. "He was able to step up on the penalty kill and did a great job on the power play as well. He also showed more of a physical nature on the ice, and that added a new element to his game.”
Peterson is a 25-year-old forward from Grand Rapids, Minn.. After experience in the USHL, he began his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2014, where he was teammates with fellow Gladiators forward Luke Nogard. Avery finished his college years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, playing in 55 games for the Bulldogs.
Peterson appeared in the NCAA National Championship Game both season at Minnesota-Duluth, with his team taking the title his senior season. In 2018-2019, he played for four different ECHL teams, appearing in 15 games for the Idaho Steelheads, Norfolk Admirals, and Indy Fuel before playing 26 games for the Gladiators. Peterson returned to Atlanta last season and had career-high marks in games played (51), goals (16), assists (13), and points (29).
“Avery got his feet under him in the ‘18-19 season and took advantage of his first full year with us last season,” said Gladiators team president Jerry James. “He understands Coach Pyle’s system, and we see him as a significant contributor to our squad this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.