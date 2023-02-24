BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson might not be superstitious, but her routine before each game remains the same. She eats her favorite meal from Chick-fil-A, listens to a playlist with numerous Lil Baby tracks and then trains with her father, Chezley Watson, when hitting the hardwood at Buford Arena.
On Friday night, before Buford squared off with Cherokee in the second round, Watson had a special feeling. She saw smiles from all of her teammates. The Wolves had a team-wide meeting before tip-off with a message of determination and motivation to advance to the next round.
Watson, donning the No. 2, served as the head of Buford’s snake.
“Only one will win and advance,” Watson said.
The junior guard and lead ball-handler willed Buford to a 72-52 victory over No. 2 seed Cherokee. Watson scored 31 points on five 3-pointers and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw stripe.
Her takeover began in the first quarter when Cherokee jumped out to an early lead. Buford head coach Gene Durden, following the trend set in the first-round victory over Duluth, didn’t hesitate to call an early timeout. Buford needed to intensify its defensive pressure and find smarter shots within the offense.
On the following possessions, Watson hit a 3-pointer and then converted on an and-1 opportunity. Ten of Watson’s 31 points came in the opening period.
Along with Watson, Taylor Romano scored 18 points for Buford. Toni Warren led Cherokee with 24 points.
“She's a complete player who is not scared for the big moment,” Durden said. “She can do a lot of things and is a great team leader.”
To coincide with Watson’s offensive performance, she also played an integral part in Buford’s defensive pressure. After the aforementioned timeout, the contest flipped in Buford’s favor. The Wolves didn’t allow Duluth to score a single second-quarter point in the first round, so the period has become their strong point through the playoff run.
Cherokee scored seven points in the second quarter and trailed by eight entering the intermission. The second quarter set the stage for Buford to pile onto its lead and put the second-round meeting out of reach.
“We beat a really good team,” Durden said. “I'm so proud of the girls and the effort they gave. We kept grinding and put the pressure on them. Suddenly, they cracked, and we could hammer away.”
Watson, after scoring 16 points against Duluth, is averaging 23.5 points per game during the playoff run. A season ago, when Buford lost to Brunswick in the second round, it didn’t have Watson. She was sidelined with a Lisfranc injury and couldn’t contribute at a time when the Wolves needed her on-court talents the most.
Now available, the determination to get to the championship stage stems from her freshman season. Watson saw the strong leadership on that team, but it came up short to Lovejoy in the third round.
Those moments are a testament to Watson’s desire to have success in a Buford uniform. It began when Watson came to Buford from a private school as a sixth-grader. She and her father, Chezley, decided on Buford because of a strong track record within the girls basketball program and the coaching qualities Durden possessed.
“She's been a talent ever since she was young,” Durden said. “She trusts what we do. I'm very proud to have the opportunity to coach her. She's a great player.”
The Watson-led Wolves await the winner of a matchup between Pebblebrook and North Paulding. Regardless of the victor, Buford will host after winning the GHSA’s universal coin toss.
It would be the final game on campus sites before the state semifinals held at Georgia State University.
Durden said Buford played as hard as it has played throughout the season. The Wolves have elevated their play during the playoff run, much of which comes from a motivation to return to the state title stage for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
“Our confidence comes from preparation,” Watson said. “We've had good practices and a lot of focus in the scout. We've been having good warmups, and there's a determination to get it done.”
Buford’s leader might not be superstitious, but her team-first preparation is working in the Wolves’ favor. There might not be too much to change as the playoff run continues.
“We’re just trying to win one in a row,” Durden said.
