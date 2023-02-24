BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson might not be superstitious, but her routine before each game remains the same. She eats her favorite meal from Chick-fil-A, listens to a playlist with numerous Lil Baby tracks and then trains with her father, Chezley Watson, when hitting the hardwood at Buford Arena.

On Friday night, before Buford squared off with Cherokee in the second round, Watson had a special feeling. She saw smiles from all of her teammates. The Wolves had a team-wide meeting before tip-off with a message of determination and motivation to advance to the next round.

