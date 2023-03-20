1.jpg

Austin Hill, driver of the No. 21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, 2023.

 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

HAMPTON — Winston’s Austin Hill, who won Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250 Xfinity race, was Georgia’s top driver over the NASCAR race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hill led 103 of 163 laps and dominated the final stage of the race, leading 70 of the last 71 laps.

