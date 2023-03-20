HAMPTON — Winston’s Austin Hill, who won Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250 Xfinity race, was Georgia’s top driver over the NASCAR race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hill led 103 of 163 laps and dominated the final stage of the race, leading 70 of the last 71 laps.
Hill won stage 1 but said it was hard to get into a rhythm because of all the caution laps. There were 12 cautions for 68 laps, a record for Xfinity races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“We just couldn’t get any momentum going,” he said of the early part of the race. “It took awhile throughout the race to try and get some green flag laps. I don’t know how many caution flag laps, but it was a lot.”
Hill had plenty of hometown support during the race and he said a highlight was having his daughter in the car after the win.
“That was really cool … something I haven’t done before so it was awesome seeing them run out on the frontstretch and got to celebrate the win with them,” he said. “It was cool to see that; she was really excited.”
It was Hill’s second straight Xfinity win at AMS after he won last July’s race. In last March’s race, he took second.
“I guess it’s just because it’s a superspeedway-style racetrack,” he said of his success at AMS. “We’ve had some really good success with RCR on your Daytonas and Talladegas and such, so this racetrack races similar but there were a lot of differences tonight that stuck out to me. You’re still in the draft, you’re still doing that type of thing, but I feel like you can make the bottom work here if your car is fast enough.”
It was Hill’s third win in five races this season and he said the success he had last season carried over into this year.
“I’ve had a lot of confidence in the off season from what we’ve built on at RCR, just everything how the season ended we were starting to hit our stride,” he said.
Hill started his racing career at Atlanta Motor Speedway racing Bandoleros and Legend cars on the quarter-mile track.
“We always knew that Austin was a very talented racecar driver and to see the success he’s having this year in the Xfinity series is no surprise, but it certainly makes us feel good,” Atlanta Motor Speedway general manager and executive vice president Brandon Hutchison said. “He is a first-class race car driver and was real strong all day, fell back a little bit into the back, but I knew he was coming back to the front and to get the win back-to-back here is cool to see as a Georgia boy.”
Tucker’s Ryan Sieg finished 11th in the Xfinity race while Atlanta’s Brandon Jones was 21st and Kyle Seig was 26th. Talking Rock’s Chandler Smith had a DNF on lap 127 because of a rear gear problem. He was listed with a 28th-place finish.
In Saturday’s Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, Monroe’s Jake Garcia was the top Georgia driver as he finished 18th. Rajah Caruth, who was born in Atlanta, finished 22nd while Douglasville’s Mason Massey finished 29th.
Marietta’s Corey Heim, who won last year’s Truck Series race at AMS, wrecked on lap 83 and was credited with a 34th-place finish.
With Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott out with an injury, there were no Georgia drivers in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
