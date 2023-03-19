R1 164547-DRQ572 Lanier v Lee County.JPG
Dave Quick

HAMPTON — Austin Hill dominated the final stage to win Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 25 NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his second straight win at his home track.

While the Winston native led 70 of the last 71 laps, he had to hold off a determined Parker Kligerman to take the checkered flag.

