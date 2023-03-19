HAMPTON — Austin Hill dominated the final stage to win Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 25 NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his second straight win at his home track.
While the Winston native led 70 of the last 71 laps, he had to hold off a determined Parker Kligerman to take the checkered flag.
On the final lap, Kligerman was running in second and hit Hill’s right rear, nearly causing Hill to lose control.
Hill held on to win the race, while Kligerman got turned around and cross the finish line backwards, officially taking fourth place with Daniel Hemric taking second and Ryan Truex in third. The final lap wreck also took out Brennan Poole, Riley Herbst, and Justin Haley. Herbst took fifth and rounding out the top 10 were Brett Moffitt, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek (who also finished fourth in the Truck Series race earlier in the day), Sam Mayer, and Haley.
“Once I got to the lead, I knew it was wreckers or checkers,” Hill said moments after the race. “When the 48 (Kligerman) hit me in the right rear, I’m guessing he got hit or something. I thought I was heading to the outside wall but I was able to gather it up and bring it on home. This is so special. That was a tough one to win.”
When asked how he was able to maintain control of his car and make it to the finish line, he didn’t have an answer.
“I thought it was going to be a drag race until the end but when I got hit in the right rear, I don’t know how I saved it,” Hill said.
The race had wrecks galore with an AMS record of 11 cautions during an Xfinity race. Out of 38 cars that started the race, 27 made it to the end.
Hill led 33 laps during stage 1 but Sheldon Creed edged out the Douglas County native to take the stage win.
There were five cautions during stage 1 with the first caution coming out on the second hap when Caesar Bacerella and Joey Gase wrecked.
At lap 12, Kaz Grala, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and Garrett Smithley wrecked in turn 3 to bring out the second caution. Grala hit Earnhardt and Smithley T-boned Grala.
At lap 27, Kyle Weatherman was running in 15 th but got into the wall at turn 2, with Josh Williams and Jeb Burton picking up some damage.
Williams was able to get back into the race but at lap 35, a caution was called because of debris off Williams’ car. NASCAR told Williams to park his car, so he parked the car on the track at the start-finish line, got out, and walked to the garage.
Kligerman picked up his first career stage win as he took stage 2 under caution. On lap 78, two laps before the end of the stage, Justin Allgaier was running in sixth place but was spun out by Josh Berry.
Jeremey Clements also got some damage in the incident.
The win was Hill’s third of the season and he’s had five consecutive top-10s to start the year.
“Just having my whole family here, growing up in Georgia, an hour down the road, growing up racing (Bandoleros and Legends cars) on this little quarter-mile racetrack,” he said of how special it was winning at AMS. “I knew it was going to be tough today and it seemed like guys got some really good runs.”
