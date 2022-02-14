Leading the NAIA’s No. 1-ranked team to a 6-0 start this spring has earned Georgia Gwinnett College seniors Austin Bates and Kevin Kyle the first Continental Athletic Conference baseball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week awards for the 2022 season.
Bates, a catcher, led the Grizzlies with a .524 batting average (11 of 21), 12 RBIs and two home runs across the first six games for the defending national champions.
The Ossining, New York, native drove in multiple runs in four of GGC’s first six games. He collected three RBIs and hit a home run in an 18-16 victory against Midway University (Ky.) last Friday. Bates followed with three more RBIs and hit two doubles in a 7-2 win in last Saturday’s series finale.
Bates also hit a home run against Cumberland University on February 5 to begin the 2022 season. For the season, he has a .952 slugging percentage and .560 on-base percentage.
Kyle, a right-handed pitcher, has recorded nine strikeouts in both of his two starts, both victories (2-0). The Elk Grove, California, native has a 0.90 earned run average in 10 innings on the mound. He allowed just three hits in five innings of the season opener against Cumberland.
Kyle scattered four hits and had nine strikeouts across five innings against Midway last Friday. Those strikeouts tied his career high. He has only issued one walk in his two appearances this spring.
Georgia Gwinnett College stands 6-0 on the season and is scheduled to host No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan University on Tuesday, February 15, at 3 p.m. from the Grizzly Baseball Complex. The team also is scheduled to host West Virginia Tech and Lawrence Tech (Mich.) this weekend, February 18-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.