LAWRENCEVILLE – Scoring seven runs in the fourth inning carried the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a decisive 13-6 victory against Cleary University (Michigan) in Friday’s series opener at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
GGC (13-6) scored 12 of the 13 runs across the first four innings of the game.
Junior catcher Austin Bates paced the team’s 14-hit offensive attack by going 5-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs.
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning before pushing across an additional run during the second inning. A run-scoring double from junior first baseman Tate Kight gave the Grizzlies a 5-4 lead in the third inning.
In the back-and-forth early stretches, Cleary (3-7) answered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to regain the lead, 6-5.
However, the hosts responded in a big way to break things open in the bottom half of the frame. Bates gave the Grizzlies the lead for good, 7-6, with a RBI double. Junior right fielder Livingston Morris added a run-scoring single, while junior shortstop Gabe Howell capped the offensive outburst with a sacrifice fly.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Klay Allen picked up the victory in relief, improving to 2-0 on the season. He tossed four innings and struck out three batters. Sophomore reliever Alex Friesen pitched three scoreless innings and sophomore left hander Jaelin Sewell tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.
Senior third baseman Kyle Harvey collected three hits, while senior left fielder Griffin Keller went 2-for-5 with two runs scored Friday.
“We were happy to get some people back on the field after recovering from injuries," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "That gave us a chance to experiment with our healthy lineup. Our moves will help us long term. Overall, it was a good night to come through with some runs. Austin (Bates) has always been a consistent bat, but there is just something different with him this year. He may not be your prototypical No. 3 hitter, but he wants to be in that spot in the batting lineup pretty bad.”
