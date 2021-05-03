The Augusta University men’s basketball program announced the signing of Buford grad David Viti on Monday.
Viti, a transfer from Georgia Southern, will have three years of eligibility left. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing helped Buford to the 2017 state championship, averaging 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Viti's parents played basketball at Clayton State and his sister, Sara, a senior at Buford, has signed with West Georgia.
"Dave will provide us some toughness, basketball IQ and willingness to do whatever it takes to win," Augusta head coach Dip Metress said. "Dave was looking for more of an opportunity to play as he finishes up his last three years. From the first conversation I had with him he had a vision for what he wants to do with his life on and off the basketball floor. We are excited about Dave joining us."
