CUMMING — August Larson and Aaron Lee connected for two goals Tuesday night, and ninth-ranked Providence Christian held off 10th-ranked Pinecrest Academy 2-1 in the Class A Private boys soccer playoffs.
With the win, the Storm (11-9) advanced to the Elite Eight, where they will play at third-ranked Pacelli (17-2) on May 5.
Providence went up 1-0 in the 25th minute when Larson and Lee worked a two-man corner, and Lee scored the match’s first goal. In the second half, Larson played a free kick from midfield that Lee got a foot on to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Pinecrest scored a goal with five minutes left, but it couldn’t get the equalizer.
