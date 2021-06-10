Auburn University women’s basketball head coach Johnnie Harris announced Thursday two more additions to her support staff for the 2021-22 season, including former Norcross star Alex Stewart.
Stewart has joined the Tigers as director of basketball operations, and former Tiger Reneisha Hobbs will remain on staff as special assistant to the head coach.
“Alex brings experience and organization to our program,” Harris said. “Director of operations is one of the most important positions on a staff. She will keep our program running on schedule and in a first-class manner.”
Stewart comes to Auburn after spending the 2020-21 season as assistant coach at Colgate. She has 13 seasons of coaching experience with nine of those years in the Division I ranks.
“I am extremely grateful to be joining Coach Harris and her staff,” Stewart said. “I believe wholeheartedly in her vision for this program, and I look forward to assisting in rebuilding this program to an SEC championship level.”
Stewart was an assistant coach at Georgia Southern from 2015-19. She also had coaching stops at Toledo (2012-16) and Jacksonville (2011-12), in addition to brief tenures at Division II North Greenville (2019-20) and Division III Agnes Scott (2006-08). She was head coach at Agnes Scott for the 2007-08 season.
She was also part of the staff at Georgia Tech, her alma mater, from 2008-11, serving as director of operations for two years and an academic coach for one season.
As a student-athlete from 1999-2004, Stewart was an All-ACC Third-Team selection as a junior. She excelled in assists and free throws, finishing her collegiate career third all-time in the ACC in both categories. She also recorded the second triple-double in Georgia Tech history with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists against Charleston Southern on Jan. 30, 2001 – the first in ACC history for a player coming off the bench.
She played professionally for one season in Keflavik, Iceland, helping her team win the Icelandic Championship and earning tournament MVP honors.
Stewart earned her bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Georgia Tech in 2004. As a high-schooler, Stewart was a two-time county player of the year selection by the Daily Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.