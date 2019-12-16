Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a former star at Lanier, has been named the winner of the 16th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The announcement came Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Calif., at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Annual Award Show. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott made the presentation.
"It's a great privilege to be involved with Mr. Ronnie Lott and the things he's done," Brown said in a press release. "I'm very appreciative and it's humbling to be presented with this award that bears his name."
The award goes to the defensive player who has the biggest IMPACT on his team. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
"I know what the game can do for me," Brown said. "I have a passion for the game, but I also have a passion for helping people. I always feel like God has blessed me with so much that I should be able to give back to others."
Brown was part of a dominant defensive line that finished the season with a win over Alabama. He passed up a likely first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to return to Auburn for his senior season, and graduated last weekend. He also was a member of the AFCA Good Works Team, a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and a finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation will present a $25,000 check to the general scholarship fund at Auburn in recognition of Brown's achievement.