The Auburn University women’s soccer program announced seven signees, including Hebron Christian senior Layton Glisson, on Monday.
Glisson plays club soccer for United FA and is ranked as a three-star forward by Top Drawer Soccer. She has earned ODP State Team and Region Team honors and was invited to the U.S. Youth Soccer ODP National Training Camp on two occasions. She also holds four track and field records at Hebron.
