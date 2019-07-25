LAWRENCEVILLE — Josh Lovelady shares an interesting story of his first memorable interaction with Gus Malzahn.
Lovelady was Mill Creek’s offensive line coach nearly a decade ago, working on the integration of some of Auburn’s offensive schemes into the Hawks’ high school program, when it happened. At the time, Malzahn was Auburn’s offensive coordinator during a run that included a national championship and a Heisman Trophy from Cam Newton.
Lovelady’s question was simple, so he fired off an email to Malzahn. He expected no answer. A short one would have worked. Instead, he got a long, detailed response.
“That offense was so crazy, at the time it was cutting edge, up-tempo, power,” said Lovelady, now Mill Creek’s head coach. “It was a neat play we hadn’t seen. … I said let me shoot in the dark (with an email) and sure enough he answered back (in an hour). He showed me how to block it and we put it in. I was very surprised he answered. I went to show it to (then Mill Creek head coach Shannon) Jarvis. I printed it out because I knew he wouldn’t believe it. He said, ‘You made that up.’ I sent (Malzahn) a thank you and he said, ‘If you’ve got any other questions, let me know.’”
Lovelady was one of nearly 1,000 people in the audience Thursday night at North Metro Baptist Church to listen to Malzahn speak about football and his faith as part of A Night of Champions, the church’s annual kickoff to football season. Nearly every Gwinnett high school football program had large groups of players and coaches in attendance.
It was the exact mix of people the Auburn coach loves to reach.
“I’m a high school football coach,” Malzahn said. “A lot of high school football coaches out there are smarter than me. God just blessed me with these opportunities.”
Malzahn spent time the local high school coaches during a special dinner at North Metro, then followed it up with a question-and-answer session for the larger audience. Longtime North Metro pastor Frank Cox led the interview, asking the coach about his spiritual journey, his football experiences and more.
He told of his journey to Christianity, first as a teen and later as a young coach under the guidance of Ronnie Floyd, his former pastor at Shiloh Christian School in Springdale, Ark.
“I found out football was my ministry (to spread the Christian word),” Malzahn said of his early 20s.
He continued that spiritual path throughout his rise from state champion high school head coach to hotshot offensive coordinator at the college level, never keeping his religion a secret. He said that’s one of the reason he appreciates Auburn, a place he said he can pray with his players after practice and not look over his shoulder for anyone judging it.
“I can be myself there,” he said.
Malzahn’s visit to Gwinnett put him in the middle of one of his key recruiting areas. The Tigers have signed local talent regularly, including two current senior starters, center Kaleb Kim (a Mill Creek grad) and defensive lineman Derrick Brown (Lanier). Greater Atlanta Christian grad Darius Slayton just finished his Auburn career at wide receiver and was taken in the NFL Draft, and Brookwood grad Matthew Hill figures to contribute this season at the wide receiver position, too. Auburn’s latest signing class had three Gwinnett players — Lanier’s Kam Brown, Grayson’s Owen Pappoe and Archer’s Colby Wooden.
Malzahn was the latest guest in what has become a popular preseason event for North Metro. Last year, Shiloh grad, Georgia All-American and ESPN broadcaster David Pollack headlined the dinner and discussion.