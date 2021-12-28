Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) (right) is introduced prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Earlier this month, industry-leading publication Pollstar released their 2021 year-end rankings for sports and live entertainment venues across the globe. State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, captured numerous top-10 rankings and earned its best finishes in multiple categories since 2002.
“We are grateful that our work has been recognized by these industry-leading publications,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell. “As we enter 2022, we are thrilled by the numerous shows that we have already scheduled and excited to continue working with various tours to bring the biggest acts in entertainment to Atlanta.”
According to Pollstar, one of the concert industry’s leading trade publications, released its “2021 Year End Special Issue: The Great Return,” where the publication ranked different venues and more in the first full year of concerts and entertainment since the beginning of the pandemic. State Farm Arena ranked fifth (242,304) in worldwide ticket sales in 2021. The award-winning arena also ranked seventh in the publication’s “Top 20 Arenas: Ranked by Gross.”
Notable tours already scheduled to make stops at State Farm Arena during the first half of 2022 include:
WWE ‘Day 1’ on Saturday, Jan. 1
Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ on Saturday, Feb. 5
New Edition’s ‘The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson and Special Guests’ on Sunday, Feb. 20
The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2022 Tour’ on Friday, March 4
Maxwell’s ‘2022 Night Tour’ on Saturday, March 19
John Mayer’s ‘Sob Rock 2022 Tour’ on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9
Journey’s ‘Freedom Tour 2022’ on April 25
In 2021, State Farm Arena hosted a variety of events including the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, March 7 as well as tours from popular artists such as Kane Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Harry Styles. In 2020, the award-winning arena was named Pollstar’s Best New Venue.
