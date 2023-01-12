SEITZ12.jpg

Pre-game images from the SEC Championship game between UGA and LSU at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday.

If the Bills and Chiefs make the title game, it would be played Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m.