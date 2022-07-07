Sep 25, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United FC midfielder Tyler Wolff (28) chases the ball in the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United announced Thursday the club has loaned Homegrown midfielder Tyler Wolff to second division Belgium side SK Beveren for the 2022-23 league season.
Wolff signed as a Homegrown player in July 2020 after starring in Atlanta United’s Academy. He’s made 17 MLS league appearances for Atlanta United and recorded his first career assist earlier this year in a 3-1 victory against Sporting KC. He’s also played 10 matches for ATL UTD 2 during his professional career and became the first former ATL UTD Academy product to record a pro hat trick on Aug. 8, 2021 against Indy Eleven.
SK Beveren finished third in Belgian’s Challenger Pro League during the 2021-22 season, narrowly missing promotion to the Jupiler Pro League.
Most recently, Wolff helped the U.S. U-20 team win the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, scoring the game-winning goal in the final against the Dominican Republic. The victory helped the U.S. U-20 side qualify for the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
