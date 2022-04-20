Sep 25, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United FC midfielder Tyler Wolff (28) chases the ball in the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United's Tyler Wolff has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team for a camp in Carson, Calif., from April 22 to May 1, it was announced Wednesday.
The midfielder, son of Parkview grad, two-time U.S. World Cup player and current Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff, will join the camp following the United's match at Inter Miami CF on Sunday.
Head coach Mikey Varas has called up 22 players for a training camp as the USA continues preparations for this summer’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Honduras, which will serve as qualification to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Wolff made his debut for the U-20s on March 26, 2022 against Argentina and made his second appearance on March 29 against River Plate. The 19-year-old has started four of his five MLS appearances in 2022 and has recorded one assist.
