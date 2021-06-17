Atlanta United unveiled its new third kit, The Unity Kit, on Thursday.
The kit will be showcased for the first time in person at an exclusive Season Ticket Member event at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta. The event features the “2021 Unity Kit Launch: The Power of the Game Exhibition” and will include appearances from Atlanta United President Darren Eales, players Miles Robinson and Machop Chol as well as members of Atlanta United’s Special Olympics Unified Team.
The kit features 13 messages of unity in 11 global languages that pay homage to the power of the beautiful game and its power to unite all people. The color is a distinctive, deep red and orange cement, a nod to the Georgia red clay that serves as a common ground we all stand on. Each message of unity ripples outward through the wavy 5-Stripes, carrying the voice of our city around the globe. Inside the collar, the words “A City United” are a statement that we are unbreakable when we stand together as one. American Family Insurance is featured across the front as the official kit sponsor, while Piedmont Healthcare and AT&T are featured as sleeve sponsors.
“We’re excited to unveil ‘The Unity Kit’ as our third kit for the 2021 season,” Eales said. “This kit pays homage to unity, soccer and the great city of Atlanta. It’s a tribute to our supporters, who helped us become the first MLS team since 2016 to qualify for a third kit. We can’t wait to see our players wear this kit on June 20 in front of our amazing supporters.”
The 2021 Unity Kit Launch: Power of the Game Exhibition features topics of unity for all, the power of soccer as a unifier and the city of Atlanta. The exhibit will be available from June 18-20 and open to any visitors at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Atlanta United will wear The Unity Kit for five matches throughout the rest of the 2021 MLS season. The first match is Sunday, June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium vs. Philadelphia.
“As a founding partner of Atlanta United, we’re pleased to sponsor the Unity Kit and share the powerful message that people with diverse experiences and backgrounds from all over the world can come together,” said Yasir Kamal, American Family Insurance vice president of Inclusive Excellence. “American Family shares with Atlanta United similar values and beliefs that embracing diversity, inclusion and equity is the pathway to unity. We’re proud to see our logo displayed on the Atlanta United kit and hope others find inspiration in its meaning.”
“Further, American Family has committed $105 million over the next five years to its Free to Dream initiative, supporting investments and partnerships that close equity gaps, drive social impact in communities and help build unity,” said Kamal. “As part of this initiative, our sponsorship of the Unity Kit will include $150,000 in donations to five local organizations working to improve quality of life for all people.”
The Village Market, Refuge Coffee, Forever Family, the Partnership for Southern Equity, and Common Good Atlanta will each receive $30,000 in donations from American Family Insurance.
In a continued effort to support the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia through the sport of soccer, net proceeds from Atlanta United Unity Kits sold in physical Team Store locations and the launch event will be re-invested directly into the community through the Atlanta United Foundation and the club’s multiple community relations initiatives.
The Unity Kit is available for purchase online at www.MLSStore.com and will be available at Atlanta United’s Team Store at Atlantic Station beginning Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. The kit will also be available at the Team Store inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on matchday June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.