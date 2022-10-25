MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United FC

Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) handles the ball against New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada as the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year.

The award recognizes the year’s most impactful new MLS player with prior professional experience.

