Atlanta United today unveiled its new primary kit, The BLVCK Kit, for the 2021 season at an exclusive Season Ticket Member Drive-In event at the Home Depot Backyard.
The event culminated with a laser show projecting The BLVCK Kit onto Mercedes-Benz Stadium. American Family Insurance continues as the official kit sponsor of Atlanta United, while Piedmont Healthcare is featured as a sleeve sponsor.
“We’re excited to unveil ‘The BLVCK Kit’ as we begin our fifth season in MLS,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said. “This kit pays homage to Atlanta United’s classic five stripes and to the five pillars that guide our club. We’re moving into the 2021 season with a renewed energy and focus, and look forward to seeing our players debut the kit on the pitch in April.”
Atlanta United play-by-play announcer Kevin Egan hosted an hourlong program featuring Atlanta United president Darren Eales, head coach Gabriel Heinze, as well as star players Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson. A unique live laser show accompanied the event with the kit being unveiled on stage by the players and club ambassador Jeezy.
The kit is solid black with 5-Stripes in red down the middle of the jersey. The 5-Stripes represent the club’s pillars: Unity. Excellence. Community. Determination. Innovation. The crest remains over the heart with a bold golden “A” in the middle, and a silver star positioned atop the crest signifying the club’s MLS Cup title in 2018.
The jocktag features a “5 & Crown” celebrating the 5th Anniversary season for Atlanta United. The crown over the number 5 reminds the world that Kings Reign Here. The fifth element of the kit is the “Unite & Conquer” mantra of the club with “Unite” representing the strength in the diversity and passion that emanates from the city of Atlanta. “Conquer” is the unwavering commitment to deliver world-class soccer to our fans. Piedmont Healthcare, which became the club’s sleeve sponsor in 2020, will have its logo featured on the right sleeve. The American Family Insurance logo is featured as the official kit sponsor across the front.
“We’re proud to be a founding partner with Atlanta United and to celebrate five years with the most dynamic club in Major League Soccer,” said Jack Salzwedel, chair and CEO of American Family Insurance. “It’s always thrilling to see our logo on the kit as it’s unveiled, and both American Family and Atlanta United share the values represented by the five stripes of this year’s BLVCK KIT – Unity, Excellence, Community, Determination, and Innovation. We are united, in more ways than one, and we look forward to another exciting season and continued partnership.”
The Drive-In event also raised over $10,000 for two non-profit organizations. Proceeds from ticket sales went to the Street Dreamz Foundation, the non-profit foundation of rap artist Jeezy, which provides assistance to underserved communities in the local Atlanta area.
American Family Insurance and the Atlanta United Foundation each matched the dollar amount raised from ticket sales and will be donating their portion to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation to support ongoing COVID-19 relief and frontline workers.
The BLVCK Kit is available for purchase online at www.MLSStore.com and will be available at Atlanta United’s Team Store at Atlantic Station beginning Saturday, Feb. 27.
In an effort to take the new kit directly to the fans, Atlanta United is launching “The BLVCK Kit Tour” from Feb. 28 – Mar. 12, providing fans a safe, outdoor alternative to purchase the new kit. The tour stops at Plaza Las Americas in Lilburn on Sunday, Feb. 28 from noon to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.