Atlanta United unveiled its secondary kit, named the Forest Kit, in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park at a sold-out event for Season Ticket Members Saturday night.
The Forest Kit serves as a symbol of the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability while paying tribute to Atlanta’s nickname of “a city in the forest.” The event also marked the start of Atlanta United’s partnership with non-profit group Trees Atlanta, which together they will plant up to 1,000 trees across the city. American Family Insurance, who was the presenting sponsor of the kit launch event, continues as the club’s official kit sponsor.
“We’re excited to reveal the Forest Kit to our supporters and continue the club’s practice of taking action on values that go beyond the pitch,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said. “Entering our sixth season in MLS with increased momentum, it was important that our secondary kit made a true connection to the city while also delivering a strong message. Sustainability is a priority within the Blank Family of Businesses, and we’re thrilled to join Trees Atlanta to keep the city’s greenspace thriving.”
The Forest Kit is made with 100% recycled fabric. It’s colors of deep green and cool mint unite in an abstract pattern, a representation of the fact that Atlanta proudly offers more urban tree canopy than any other city in the nation. The words “CITY IN THE FOREST” are written inside the collar, while the letters “ATL” are featured between the shoulders. Piedmont Healthcare, the club’s Official Adult Healthcare Partner, continues as a sleeve sponsor for Atlanta United and the primary kit sponsor for ATL UTD 2. For the sixth consecutive season, American Family Insurance remains as the centerpiece sponsor for the club’s kit.
“As a founding partner of Atlanta United, we’re proud to support this dynamic Major League Soccer club that embodies the concept of dreaming fearlessly, and also believes, like us, we have a responsibility to address societal issues that lead to positive changes in our communities,” said Elicia Azali, American Family Insurance group chief marketing officer. “One of the many actionable steps we’ve taken in the areas of sustainability, climate resilience and justice is partnering with other environmentally focused and committed organizations. The Forest Kit represents that shared commitment with Atlanta United, and we know fans will wear it with pride as we look forward to an exciting season.”
Atlanta United and Trees Atlanta will host volunteer events over the next two years with a goal of planting up to 1,000 trees throughout the Atlanta area. Season Ticket Members are encouraged to help reach that goal by scanning a QR code included in their annual gift. With each scan, Atlanta United will donate $17 directly to the campaign with Trees Atlanta on behalf of its Season Ticket Members.
“Trees are part of Atlanta's identity, and they're critical to our city's health and well-being. Having Atlanta United focus its attention on helping to conserve and improve Atlanta's tree canopy is very exciting,” said Greg Levine, Co-Executive Director of Trees Atlanta. “This partnership connects Trees Atlanta to Atlanta United supporters who want to learn, volunteer, and share their tremendous energy to make a lasting impact in the city we love.”
Steps away from the Atlanta Botanical Garden and surrounded by Piedmont Park’s greenery in the Promenade, supporters enjoyed a festival-style event emceed by Jillian Sakovits, host and reporter for the club’s broadcast team on Bally Sports South.
Along with music, entertainment, food and beverages, the event featured appearances from Atlanta United president Darren Eales, head coach Gonzalo Pineda, American Family Insurance’s Chief Marketing Officer Elicia Azali and star players Luiz Araújo and Miles Robinson. A live wristband light show accompanied the event as the kit was unveiled on stage by the players and Liam Stuart, a member of the club’s Special Olympics Unified Team.
Elements of the show were produced with sustainability in mind, which featured recyclable wristbands that produced the light show and eco-friendly “cold pyrotechnics” used to enhance the unveil moment.
The Forest Kit will be available across Atlanta during a five-stop kit tour, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 and running through early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.